Giants vs. Angels: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 19, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants and LA Angels will continue their interleague series with Game 2 on Saturday. LA won the series opener 2-0, but San Francisco will look to respond in this matchup.

Both teams are off to strong starts this season. Here's a look at the odds for Game 2 of the series and some predictions for how things will play out.

Giants vs. Angels prediction

Wilmer Flores, San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn

The San Francisco Giants have gone 13-7 through the first 20 games, and they have been getting some great pitching. San Francisco has a team ERA of just 3.52, with Landen Roupp aiming to continue that trend on Saturday.

Wilmer Flores has been leading the team on offense as he has six home runs and 23 RBIs. The Giants were unable to get anything done on offense in the series opener, but they will respond in this game.

Mike Trout is finally healthy again for the LA Angels, leading the team with six home runs and 14 RBIs. Despite not being expected to be a great offensive team in 2025, they have shown some power.

Kyle Hendricks will be on the mound for the Angels, who has a 0-1 record and a 4.20 ERA. He will keep the Angels in this game; however, the Giants will pick up the win.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 4, LA Angels 3

Giants vs. Angels odds

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -150, LA Angels +125

Run Spread: Giants -1.5 (+120), Angels +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-115), Under 8.5 (-105)

Giants vs. Angels injuries

San Francisco Giants injury report

Casey Schmitt (1B): Day-to-day (Left side tightness)

Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 10-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk hernation)

LA Angels injury report

Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-Day IL (Right thumb sprain)

Ben Joyce (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-Day Il (Left hip surgery)

Robert Stephenson (60-Day IL (Torn right UCL)

Giants vs. Angels picks

Game 1 of this series was extremely competitive, and that should be the case again on Saturday. When making picks for this matchup, be sure to focus on the Giants as they will even things up.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -150

Run Spread: Angels +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-105)

