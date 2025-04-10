"Did he just get $800M", "About to go full Anthony Rendon" - Fans bewildered by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive signing bonus as part of his extension

Fans reacted to Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s massive signing bonus, part of his 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the team. Guerrero Jr.’s stellar performance in the 2024 season played a big role in boosting his contract value.

Last year, he posted a career-high .323 batting average and a .940 OPS. Several major league teams were reportedly keeping tabs on his final contract year with the Blue Jays. However, he is staying with the Blue Jays, agreeing to a $28.5 million salary for the 2025 season to avoid arbitration.

Following extensive discussions and multiple offers, both parties agreed to the $500 million extension on Wednesday. The deal includes a $325 million signing bonus, with the remaining $175 million paid over the 14-year term.

Fans reacted to the massive signing, with one comparing it to the Anthony Rendon signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

“He’s about to go full Anthony Rendon,” a fan said.

“Did he just get $800M or am I misunderstanding this,” another fan said.

“Not a single homer yet & he got a bag like that. Wild,” another fan said.

After a strong 2019 season, Anthony Rendon signed a 7-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Since then, Rendon has struggled to replicate that performance and has been limited by injuries.

More fans continued to react, with many expressing dissatisfaction over Guerrero Jr.’s new deal:

“Overpaid and Toronto will continue being in the same position they’re in 🤦🏻‍♂️,” a comment read.

“What team paid him that kind cash? he’s not worth it!” another comment read.

“Isn’t even close to being worth that. Jays got fleeced,” another comment read.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr opens up about his long-term contract with the Blue Jays

On Wednesday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays secured a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Before the game, Guerrero Jr. spoke about his massive contract extension, saying (via ESPN):

"If I tell you that it's not a big relief, I'd be lying to you. It's always been my goal to be here. And I feel like I accomplished that, and I'm very, very happy to stay here and to be a Blue Jay."

So far in the 2025 season, Guerrero Jr. is batting .288 with 15 hits, five runs, four RBIs, and no home runs in 52 at-bats.

