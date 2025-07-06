Giants vs. Athletics: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 6, 2025

The series is tied 1–1 at Sutter Health Park as the San Francisco Giants and the Athletics head into tonight’s decisive Game 3. With each team seizing a win, this final matchup will come down to which team’s starter, rookie Hayden Birdsong or lefty Jacob Lopez, can outduel the other.

Ad

With playoff hopes still on the line for the Giants, expect a tight, high-stakes affair where one clutch hit or relief meltdown could seal the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giants vs. Athletics Game 3 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Hayden Birdsong (Giants)

Hayden Birdsong, 23, has emerged as a surprise story, carrying a 3–3 record with a 4.30 ERA, 62 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP over 60.2 innings this year. His fastball averages about 91 mph with solid swing-and-miss potential, an encouraging fit for a swinging, aggressive Athletics lineup. He’s shown flashes but still needs to prove he can go deep and avoid free bases.

Ad

Trending

Jacob Lopez (Athletics)

Meanwhile, Jacob Lopez, a 27-year-old lefty, sits at 2–4 with a 3.89 ERA, 56 punchouts and a 1.34 WHIP across 46 innings. His K/9 is a strong 10.9, but he also walks 3.5 per nine, a recipe for both strikeouts and stakes. With high groundball tendencies and a flair for late-inning wiggle room, Lopez will need early command to keep Birdsong’s squad honest.

Hot Hitters

Rafael Devers (Giants)

Rafael Devers continues to strengthen the Giants' lineup with his trademark left-handed power. Through 2025, he’s slashing .262 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs and 53 runs scored. While his average has dipped slightly from his career norms, he remains one of the game’s top run producers and clutch hitters, consistently delivering big hits in key spots.

Ad

Brent Rooker (Athletics)

Brent Rooker has become one of the AL’s underrated power bats this season, hitting .273 with 18 homers, 48 RBIs and 55 runs. His advanced metrics are elite, a 92.0 mph average exit velocity, 47.6% hard-hit rate, and a 14.4% barrel rate per plate appearance. That combination of bat speed and raw power makes Rooker a constant threat to leave the yard, especially in hitter-friendly matchups.

Projected Lineups

San Francisco Giants (Away Team)

Ad

CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames (R)

LF Heliot Ramos (R)

3B Matt Chapman (R)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

1B Wilmer Flores (R)

RF Mike Yastrzemski (L)

C Patrick Bailey (S)

2B Tyler Fitzgerald (R)

SP: Hayden Birdsong (R) - 3-3, 4.30 ERA

Athletics (Home Team)

RF Lawrence Butler (L)

SS Jacob Wilson (R)

DH Brent Rooker (R)

1B Nick Kurtz (L)

C Shea Langeliers (R)

LF Tyler Soderstrom (L)

2B Zack Gelof (R)

3B Max Muncy (R)

CF Denzel Clarke (R)

SP: Jacob Lopez (L) - 2-4, 3.88 ERA

Ad

Injury Report

San Francisco Giants

Erik Miller (LHP) – left elbow sprain; placed on 15-day IL on July 3.

Casey Schmitt (INF) – left-hand inflammation; placed on 10-day IL June 30, eligible to return July 7.

Tom Murphy (C) – mid-back disk herniation; remains on 60-day IL.

Christian Koss (INF/OF) – left hamstring strain; placed on 10-day IL July 1, sidelined through All-Star break.

Jerar Encarnacion (INF/OF) – left oblique strain; placed on 10-day IL June 17, progressing with throwing program.

Ad

Athletics

Luis Urias (2B) – strained right hamstring; placed on 10-day IL July 3, expected back mid-July.

Miguel Andújar (3B) – right oblique strain; placed on 10-day IL June 2, nearing a return after a rehab stint.

Ken Waldichuk (LHP) – left elbow sprain; placed on 60-day IL March 27, scheduled for mid‑July rehab outing.

Current Odds

Giants Runline (−1.5): +142

Athletics Runline (+1.5): −173

Over 10: −117

Under 10: −103

Giants Moneyline: −102

Athletics Moneyline: −119

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Giants 6, Athletics 5

Ad

Top Bets:

Athletics +1.5 Runline (−173) – Lopez should keep it close; the A's have enough offense to stay within a run. Over 10 (+) – Birdsong’s control issues and Lopez’s free passes lean this toward a wild, high-scoring game.

Value Parlay: Athletics +1.5 and Over 10 – high upside if the A’s ride momentum and both ballparks favor run production.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More