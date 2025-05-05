Giants vs. Cubs: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 5, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs (21-14) will host the San Francisco Giants (22-13) for a three-game series. The Giants start their six-game road stretch to Central-division based teams with a weekend series in Minnesota. The Cubs will hope to continue their good form and win the series before they travel to New York to face to the Mets.

The Giants are on a three-game win streak having won their series against the Colorado Rockies. They had lost their previous three which included two losses to the San Diego Padres which has kept them third in the NL West. The Cubs, meanwhile, took two games each from the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates in their last two series and lead the NL Central.

Giants vs. Cubs Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Date & Time: 5th May, 2025, Monday, 7.40 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cubs -148

Over/Under: Over 7.5 runs

Weather: 58 degrees F, 7 mph wind in, 0% chance of precipitation

Giants vs. Cubs Game 1: Injuries & Projected Lineups

Injuries

Giants

Casey Schmitt: 10 Day IL (Side),

Tyler Fitzgerald: 10 Day IL (Ribs),

Thomas Murphy: 60 Day IL (Back),

Jerar Encarnación: 60 Day IL (Finger)

Cubs

Tyson Miller: 15 Day IL (Hip),

Ryan Brasier: 15 Day IL (Hip),

Eli Morgan: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Justin Steele: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Javier Assad: 60 Day IL (Oblique),

Shota Imanaga: day-to-day (Leg)

Projected Lineups

Giants

RF M. Yastrzemski [L]

SS Willy Adames [R]

CF Jung Hoo Lee [L]

3B Matt Chapman [R]

DH W. Flores [R]

LF Heliot Ramos [R]

1B LaMonte Wade [L]

C P. Bailey [S]

2B C. Koss [R]

Cubs

LF Ian Happ [S]

RF Kyle Tucker [L]

DH Seiya Suzuki [R]

1B M. Busch [L]

C Carson Kelly [R]

2B Nico Hoerner [R]

CF P. Crow-Armstrong [L]

SS D. Swanson [R]

3B Jon Berti [R]

Giants vs. Cubs Game 1: Prediction and Picks

The San Francisco Giants are expected to have Justin Verlander take the mound. The veteran has had a rough start to the season, going 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA. Opposing him would be Cubs' starter Colin Rea who has had dynamically opposite results. Rea has 2-0, 1.46 ERA record so far.

The Giants' top of the order has done most of the damage with Jung Hoo Lee leading the team in average with .305 rate while Michael Yastrzemski is batting at .283 with 12 extra base hits and 17 walks. For the Cubs, all eyes would be on Pete Crow-Armstrong has 9 home runs and 21 RBIs in his last 17 games. Kyle Tucker also is the joint team leader for most home runs.

Prediction: Cubs 5, Giants 4

Picks

Moneyline Cubs -148

Over 7.5 runs

