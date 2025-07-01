Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - July 1, 2025

After a scintillating opener, Game 2 shifts to Chase Field with both teams hungry. The San Francisco Giants counter the Arizona Diamondbacks’ offense with right-hander Hayden Birdsong (3–2, 4.13 ERA).

Meanwhile, Arizona relies on Zac Gallen (5–9, 5.75 ERA) to bounce back. Expect a competitive NL West battle with run production likely from both sides.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Hayden Birdsong (SF): Rookie righty turning heads with his electric stuff and strong strikeout rate, averaging nearly 9 Ks per nine innings. While his 4.13 ERA shows some growing pains. Tonight, he’ll need to harness that raw talent and keep the Diamondbacks’ hitters off balance to secure a crucial win on the road.

Zac Gallen (ARI): The veteran right-hander has faced a rough patch this season with a 5–9 record and a 5.75 ERA, but don’t count him out. His strikeout numbers remain respectable. The challenge for Gallen will be controlling the damage and settling in quickly in front of the home crowd to help Arizona even the series.

Key Hitters to Watch

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (2B) - Hitting at a .300 batting average and a .994 OPS, Marte brings steady contact and moderate power, and is hitting 17 homers with 37 RBI in 58 games.

Eugenio Suarez (3B) - While batting just .257 on the season, Suarez has hit 26 homers with 69 RBI. It's still a boom-or-bust middle-order threat capable of flipping a game with one swing.

San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos (LF) – San Francisco's leading average and power bat, hitting .275 with 13 home runs, 44 RBI, and a .805 OPS over 83 games.

Rafael Devers (DH) – Recently acquired from Boston, Devers brings a left-handed lineup balance with a .388 OBP in Boston, 17 home runs, and 63 RBI, expected to be a key bat in this matchup.

Projected Lineups:

San Francisco Giants (Away Team):

RF Michael Yastrzemski (L)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

LF Heliot Ramos (R)

1B Wilmer Flores (R)

CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames (R)

3B Chris Koss (R)

C Patrick Bailey (S)

2B Tyler Fitzgerald (R)

SP: Hayden Birdsong (R) 3-2, 4.13 ERA

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team):

SS Gerardo Perdomo (S)

2B Ketel Marte (S)

DH Pavin Smith (L)

1B Josh Naylor (L)

3B Eduardo Suarez (R)

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R)

RF Josh McCarthy (L)

CF Alek Thomas (L)

C Jose Herrera (S)

SP: Zac Gallen (R) 5-9, 5.75 ERA

Injury Report

Giants:

Christian Koss – Day‑to‑day

Matt Chapman – 10‑day IL, hand

Jerar Encarnacion – 10‑day IL, RF

Diamondbacks:

Josh Naylor – day‑to‑day

Gabriel Moreno – 10‑day IL, C

Corbin Carroll – 10‑day IL, RF

Jordan Montgomery – season‑ending, elbow

Updated Odds:

Giants Runline (+1.5): –182

Diamondbacks Runline (–1.5): +148

Giants Moneyline: +112

Diamondbacks Moneyline: –137

Total Over 9: –121

Total Under 9: –101

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Predicted Final Score: Diamondbacks 5 – Giants 4

Best Bets:

Giants +1.5 Runline (–182) - Birdsong should keep it competitive, and the Giants’ offense can hang around against a shaky Gallen. Over 9 (–121) - Both starters have inflated ERAs, and both lineups have enough power bats to push this game into double digits. Lean: Diamondbacks ML (–137) - Arizona has a slight home edge, but the value on SF’s runline is safer.

