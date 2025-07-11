Giants vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 11, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play against the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the three-game series at Oracle Park. This series will be the last series for both teams before heading into the All-Star break. The game will also feature star players like Casey Schmitt and Shohei Ohtani.
Ahead of this important game, let's take a look at important details like prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks.
Prediction: Giants vs Dodgers
The Dodgers are on a six-game losing streak, and their offense, for the most part, seems to have taken a major hit. On the other hand, the Giants are also coming back from a 13-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, but what makes them better is that they won their series against Philadelphia.
Also, since the Giants have been good at home this season, they should win the game against the Dodgers.
Score Prediction: Giants 4, Dodgers 1
Odds
Moneyline: Los Angeles +107, San Francisco -127
Run Line: Los Angeles +1.5 (-155), -1.5 (+135)
Total: Los Angeles Over 7.5 (-110), San Francisco Under 7.5 (-110)
Best Bets
Primary Play: San Francisco Giants Moneyline (-127)
Strong Value Play: Logan Webb Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)
Worth Considering: Under 7.5 Runs (-110)
Injury Report
Los Angeles
- Max Muncy, Kike Hernandez, Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman – day-to-day with minor injuries.
- Roki Sasaki, Blake Treinen, Tony Gonsolin - 60‑day IL
San Francisco
- Erik Miller (RP) – left elbow sprain, 15-day IL
- Christian Koss (2B) – left hamstring strain, 10-day IL
- Jerar Encarnacion (RF) – left oblique strain, 10-day IL (returns ~July 18)
- Tom Murphy (C) – mid-back disc herniation, 60-day IL
Projected Lineup
Los Angeles
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- SS Mookie Betts (R)
- C Will Smith (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)
- CF Andy Pages (R)
- 2B Tommy Edman (S)
- LF Esteury Ruiz (R)
- 3B Miguel Rojas (R)
- SP: Dustin May
San Francisco
- CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)
- SS Willy Adames (R)
- LF Heliot Ramos (R)
- 3B Matt Chapman (R)
- DH Rafael Devers (L)
- 1B Wilmer Flores (R)
- RF Luis Matos (R)
- 2B Casey Schmitt (R)
- C Patrick Bailey (S)
- SP: Logan Webb