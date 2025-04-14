Giants vs. Phillies: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 14, MLB 2025

Near division leaders will open an extended four-game series from Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies cross paths for the first time in 2025. Rob Thomson's troops dominated the rivalry a season ago taking five of the seven overall meetings which included sweeping all four games played in the City of Brotherly Love.

The series opener pits a pair of right-handers up against one another with Landen Roupp set to square off against Taijuan Walker who tallied wins in each of his first two starts.

Giants vs. Phillies recent form and records

San Francisco

The Giants have been one of the league's biggest surprises out of the gates. Expected to play second fiddle to the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West pennant chase, San Francisco has seen its odds of winning the division shorten from 30/1 to 19/1 at DraftKings Sportsbook by winning 11 of 15 games.

It's resulted in a cool $654 worth of MLB betting profit going into their supporter's pockets.

Philadelphia

The Phillies entered the regular season co-favorites with the Atlanta Braves to take home NL East bragging rights.

While the team has done its part living up to those expectations by producing a 9-6 overall record, it's only amounted to a $61 return on investment for $100-per-bet baseball bettors - largely due to being installed heavy favorites in 10 of 15 played games.

Injuries

San Francisco

Jerar Encarnacion RF 10 Day IL - Finger

Tom Murphy C 60 Day IL - Back

Philadelphia

Weston Wilson LF 10 Day IL - Oblique

Ranger Suarez SP 15 Day IL - Back

Starting Pitchers

Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.60 ERA in 2025)

Roupp has allowed 11 hits (0 HR) and 4 ER with a 12:4 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.

Roupp tossed 6.0 innings of seven hit and 1 ER ball with a 4:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio at home against Cincinnati last time out.

This will be his first career start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA in 2025)

Walker has allowed 8 hits (0 HR) and 0 ER with a 9:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two 2025 starts.

Walker tossed 4.2 innings of 5 hit and 0 ER ball with a 5:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in Atlanta last time out.

Walker is 4-4 with a 4.70 ERA and 50:17 K/BB ratio over 59.1 career IP thrown at the Giants.

Walker went 1-1 with a 5.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and .286 BAA in two 2024 starts against SF

Must-Watch Hitters

San Francisco

Willy Adames hit a career-high 32 home runs a season ago. He's yet to reach the cheap seats as a member of the Giants through 15 played games and 59 at-bats.

He's never had much luck hitting within CBP evidenced by a career .152 batting average and .152 slugging percentage in 33 at-bats, but he's batting .500 lifetime against Walker and gone yard against him. Adames is only +285 at DK to finally scratch the home run column tonight.

Philadelphia

Not a single member of the Phillies lineup has stepped into the box to oppose Roupp making it tough to decipher how the lineup will handle his stuff. Making it even tougher is the fact that the offense has been much better against left-handed pitching than right-handed.

Bryce Harper has however thrived against RHP in slashing .281/.439/.438, and has been better with the bat at home than on the road making his player props worth a look.

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds

Monday 4/14 Money Line Run Line Total Runs San Francisco Giants -102 -1.5 +160 O 9 -102 Philadelphia Phillies -118 +1.5 -192 U 9 -118

Giants vs. Phillies expert picks and game prediction

San Francisco responded by dropping their first series of the year to the Reds by going into the Bronx and taking two of three from the Yankees. The team is playing with supreme confidence right now. The Phillies return home off back-to-back series defeats in Atlanta and St. Louis.

This assignment represents Taijuan Walker's toughest to date. Expect him to struggle to exceed his 15.5 outs prop at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Giants jumping out to an early lead and riding MLB's second-ranked bullpen to lock down the series opening win.

Giants vs. Phillies Prediction: Giants win 5-4

