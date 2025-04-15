Giants vs. Phillies: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet up for Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night. San Francisco picked up a 10-4 win in the series opener, and it's been a great start for both teams so far this season.

There will be several stars on the field in this matchup, and that should lead to a great battle. Here is a look at the odds that are set for this game, and some predictions that should be made.

Giants vs. Phillies prediction

Justin Verlander is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Veteran Justin Verlander will be making the start for the Giants on Tuesday night, and he's looking to turn things around after a slow start. Verlander has not yet had a decision to begin the year, and his ERA of 6.92 is something to be concerned about.

San Francisco has been a great offensive team so far this season as they have scored 85 runs through the first 16 games. The Giants have belted 21 home runs, and Wilmer Flores is leading the way with six home runs.

Kyle Schwarber is providing a ton of offense for the Phillies this season as he leads the team with six home runs and 12 RBIs. Schwarber needs some help though as the Phillies have been struggling to score of late.

Jesus Luzardo is set to take the mound for the Phillies, and he is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA this season. Luzardo will set the tone for Philadelphia, and the offense will do just enough to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 5, San Francisco Giants 3

Giants vs. Phillies odds

Money Line: San Francisco Giants +130, Philadelphia Phillies -155

Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-165), Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+105), Under 8.5 (-125)

Giants vs. Phillies injuries

San Francisco Giants injury report

Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 10-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Ranger Suarez (LHP): 15-Day IL (Lower back stiffness)

Weston Wilson (UTIL): 15-Day IL (Mild oblique)

Giants vs. Phillies picks

Kyle Schwarber - Source: Imagn

The Giants took complete control of the series opener, but look for the Phillies to respond in Game 2 of the series. Philadelphia will get the job done, and should be your focus when making predictions.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -155

Run Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-125)

