Giants vs Tigers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 26, 2025

The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will begin an interleague series on Monday at 1:10 pm ET. This is the first matchup of the season for these two, and it will be played in Detroit. Given how good both teams are, it could be a World Series preview.

Giants vs. Tigers Recent Form and Records

The Tigers hold the best record in the AL (and second-best in the MLB) at 34-20. They've won five of their last 10 games and have a one-game winning streak. They're coming off a series loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Giants have a 31-22 record and are No. 2 in the NL West standings. San Francisco has won six of their last 10 and has a one-game winning streak. They're coming off a series win over the Washington Nationals.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Hayden Birdsong (2-0, 1.91 ERA, 29 strikeouts) vs. Keider Montero (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 21 strikeouts)

Hayden Birdsong is starting today (Credits: IMAGN)

Hayden Birdsong was 5-6 with a 4.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 72 innings last season.

Last Start: Five innings, five hits, no earned runs, no walks, and four strikeouts

Career vs. Tigers: 4.1 innings, five hits, five earned runs, one walk, and five strikeouts (one appearance)

Keider Montero was 6-6 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 77 strikeouts in 98.1 innings pitched.

Last Start: 5.2 innings, eight hits, five earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Career vs. Giants: Five innings, five hits, four earned runs, four walks, and two strikeouts

Must-watch Hitters

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee is tied for the lead on the Giants with a .281 batting average. He also leads with 57 total hits and has a .785 OPS.

Wilmer Flores leads the team with 10 home runs and 43 RBI. He also has a .254 average.

Tigers

Spencer Torkelson has found his power stroke, already eclipsing last year's total for home runs. He leads the team with 13 and has 40 RBI.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting well (Credits: IMAGN)

Gleyber Torres is leading the Tigers with a .282 batting average and a .381 on-base percentage. He also has a .817 OPS.

Injuries

The latest injury update for the Tigers was that Brewer Hicklen and Jack Penney were day-to-day. For the Giants, Jerar Encarnacion is nearing a return, and Justin Verlander will throw a bullpen session tomorrow.

Giants vs Tigers Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Giants -110 Giants -1.5 (+155) Over 8 (-115) Tigers -110 Tigers +1.5 (-190) Under 8 (-105)

Giants vs. Tigers Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup in this one leans heavily toward the Giants. Hayden Birdsong has been really good and is coming off a really good outing. The same cannot be said for Keider Montero.

On offense, the Tigers possess a more well-rounded offense, but this is a fairly even matchup on paper, so it could be closer thanks to some really solid Giants hitters.

Prediction: Tigers 5, Giants 4

