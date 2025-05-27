Giants vs Tigers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 27, 2025

The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will continue an interleague series on Tuesday night. This is a matchup of two of the best teams in baseball, and every game this week should be extremely competitive.

The Giants are coming into Game 2 of this series with a 31-23 record, while the Tigers are sitting at 35-20. Here is a look at the odds and some predictions for this matchup.

Giants vs. Tigers prediction

Logan Webb is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Logan Webb will start for the Giants in this game and has been a great pitcher this season. Webb comes into this game at 5-4 on the year, with an ERA of 2.67.

Wilmer Flores leads the charge for the Giants on offense this season, belting 10 home runs and driving in 44 runs. The Giants were kept quiet during the series opener but will respond in this matchup.

Veteran Jack Flaherty will be on the mound for the Tigers, and he needs to turn his season around. Flaherty has gone just 2-6 with a 4.39 ERA this season, which must improve.

Spencer Torkelson is having a huge season for the Tigers with 13 home runs, and this offense can strike in a hurry. Detroit just won't be able to do much against Webb as the Giants will get the win.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 4, Detroit Tigers 3

Giants vs. Tigers odds

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -125, Detroit Tigers +105

Run Spread: Giants -1.5 (+140), Tigers +1.5 (-165)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-125)

Giants vs. Tigers injuries

San Francisco Giants injury report

Justin Verlander (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right pec strain)

Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Detroit Tigers injury report

Sawyer Gipson-Long (RHP): 60-Day IL (Surgery recovery)

Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm nerve discomfort)

Wenceel Perez (CF): 60-Day IL (Lumbar spine inflammation)

Alex Lange (RHP): 60-Day IL (Lat surgery recovery)

Jose Urquidy (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Reese Olson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right ring finger inflammation)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

Giants vs. Tigers picks

This should be another competitive game, but the outcome will be a bit different in this matchup. Focus on the San Francisco Giants when making picks as they will get the job done.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -125

Run Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-165)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-125)

