Who is Spencer Torkelson's fiancée? Meet Makenna Mattei, a former volleyball player at Casa Grande High School

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is garnering attention after a strong start to the season, hitting .310 with three home runs and seven RBIs. His latest long hit came against the New York Yankees on Monday in a 5-0 win.

This has led to attention on his personal life and one would find his fiancee Makenna Mattei at the center of it.

Everything to know about Spencer Torkelson's fiancée, Makenna Mattei

Makenna Mattei hails from Petaluma, California. She attended Casa Grande High School and played varsity volleyball and softball. She wore jersey No. 5 for both teams.

According to MaxPreps, as a sophomore during the 2014–2015 volleyball season, she played in 19 sets, recording nine kills, 35 total attempts and six digs. Her kill percentage sat at 25.7%, and her hitting percentage was .086.

Off the field, Makenna was involved in campus life, participating in Lunch Buddies, Peer Speech Therapy, and volunteering at the school health clinic.

After high school, Makenna went to UC Santa Barbara, where she studied Political Science with a focus on American Politics. During her time there, she was a member of Alpha Phi.

Makenna began gaining real-world experience early, starting as a seasonal sales associate at Tommy Hilfiger in 2016. She soon transitioned into a more technical role as an Accounting Intern at Torkelson & Associates, CPA’s, LLP, where she worked from February 2017 to June 2019.

During her internship, she collaborated with a team of six CPAs and gained hands-on experience in bookkeeping, bank and credit card reconciliations, Excel reporting, and tax document preparation using the Lacerte software system.

Spencer Torkelson took blessings from Makenna's parents before proposing

Spencer Torkelson and Makenna announced their engagement on Jan. 13. through a post on Instagram.

Torkelson made sure to take the blessings of Makenna's parents and her loved ones before going on to take the knee and ask for her hand. He surprised Makenna with the proposal as he said (via The Athletic):

“I went for the element of surprise. I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, put on a nice dress, we’re going to dinner.’ She’d be like, ‘You’ve never done that.’”

The proposal took place on a seemingly normal day as the couple wound down to their home. With balloons, candles, and flower petals on the front porch, Makenna didn't know she was about to be asked to get married.

The couple is among nine Tigers couples who have announced their engagements in the offseason.

