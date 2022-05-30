"Giddy up cowboy" - Shohei Ohtani celebrates home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with a cowboy hat

The Toronto Blue Jays are in Los Angeles this week where they will be taking on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The Blue Jays, who are currently in the third spot in the American League East with a record of 26 and 20. They are looking for their first four-game series win in Los Angeles since 1992.

The Angels are slipping fast in their division (the AL West) and are becoming increasingly desperate and in need of winning a few games after they were recently swept by the Texas Rangers. The Angels now have a record of 27-21, and have fallen back to two games behind the Houston Astros.

Shohei Ohtani goes deep to open scoring for the Angels

Shohei Ohtani got the Angels on the board, launching 10th home run of the season. His bomb came as the second batter of the game, batting second against the Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios.

On a full count, Ohtani swooped a pitch from Berios high and deep into right field. The ball carried as it sailed deep over right fielder Bradley Zimmer and carried deep into the right-field outfield seats.

"Shohei Ohtani hitting a home run and celebrating in a Cowboy hat never gets old" - @ Sporting News MLB

For Ohtani, it was his tenth home run of the season and his 30th RBI of the season. It comes after the young phenom has previously gone hittless in his last six plate appearances. No doubt, the bomb was a weight off his shoulders.

Upon returning to the dugout to receive the congratulations of his teammates, Ohtani received a straw cowboy hat from teammate Brandon Marsh. The hat is a tradition that has developed this season to recognize players on the Angels who have gone deep.

"SHOHEI OHTANI WITH HOMERUN #10!!!" - @ Rocks in the outfield

Shohei Ohtani is definitely pleased to be back in the good graces of manager Joe Maddon as the Angels will look to avoid a sweep by the Blue Jays and keep close enough to the Houston Astros.

The Los Angeles Angels will finish off their series with the Blue Jays this afternoon before they travel to Yankee Stadium to take on the current best team in baseball, the New York Yankees. Ohtani will be paired against Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

