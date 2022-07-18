“Give it to the whole league” “The all star game is a joke at this point give everyone the all star” - MLB fans in rage after a shockingly high number of players make it to the All-Star game

We are now at the midway point of the season and the 2022 MLB All-Star game is just around the corner. The All-Star game is set to be played on Tuesday, July 19. The game will be played in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

The All-Star roster was set earlier this week, with some changes due to injuries. Due to a number of injuries prompting roster replacements, there has been an MLB record of 80 players named to the All-Star game.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal By my rough count, we are up to 80 All-Stars, including the two legacy selections. Participation trophies for all! That’s more than 10 percent of the league (and yes, still no Cease, Freeman and Will Smith, among others). By my rough count, we are up to 80 All-Stars, including the two legacy selections. Participation trophies for all! That’s more than 10 percent of the league (and yes, still no Cease, Freeman and Will Smith, among others).

This is absolutely unheard of as the number is normally around 50. There are 25 spots on the American and National League teams respectively, and there are usually a few injury replacements to round out the teams.

Chaim (64-28) @chaim345 @Ken_Rosenthal The all star game is a joke at this point give everyone the all star @Ken_Rosenthal The all star game is a joke at this point give everyone the all star

With a total of 80 players, it's possible to make an entire roster of just the injury reserves. The All-Star selections make up roughly one tenth of the entire MLB. A lot of fans naturally believe that a number so high is completely ridiculous.

Chase @ChaseG95 @Ken_Rosenthal Give it to the whole league @Ken_Rosenthal Give it to the whole league

Nonetheless, regardless of the number of All-Stars selected, the game stands to be highly entertaining. The famous game features the best players in the league, making for plenty of excitement. Shohei Ohtani is starting on the mound for the American League. The starter for the National League has not yet been named, but is rumored to be Clayton Kershaw.

However, with every All-Star game, there are going to be some players who are left off the team. Even with 80 players, there are bound to be some snubs.

The biggest snubs of the 2022 MLB All-Star game

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox

Even with a record number of players in the All-Star game this season, there are still some crazy snubs. Perhaps the largest is Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. Through 19 starts, Cease is 9-4 with a 2.15 ERA and a league-leading 150 strikeouts. With these stellar numbers, Cease definitely deserves a spot on the AL roster.

Michael Wainscott @wainybuckeye @Ken_Rosenthal Cease not being on the team may be because he pitched today. Still, horrible because he is very deserving. Catcher Will Smith not being on the team is also egregious. @Ken_Rosenthal Cease not being on the team may be because he pitched today. Still, horrible because he is very deserving. Catcher Will Smith not being on the team is also egregious.

Another snub is Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who is having a strong season behind the dish. Smith is currently batting .272 with a .842 OPS, along with 14 home runs.

doyers por favor @BeisbolBrenden @Ken_Rosenthal Smith and Freeman are both more deserving than Betts and Trea who are starters. It’s a joke. @Ken_Rosenthal Smith and Freeman are both more deserving than Betts and Trea who are starters. It’s a joke.

Even Yankees players Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres are deserving of an All-Star appearance. They have been key players on the best team in the MLB.

NYY/NYJ @ApJozay @Ken_Rosenthal Gleyber and rizzo snubbed end the whole all star game @Ken_Rosenthal Gleyber and rizzo snubbed end the whole all star game

It's quite strange that there are still snubs despite the number of players that have made it to the All-Star game. Nonetheless, with over 10 percent of the entire league on the full roster, the upcoming game stands to be very unique.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far