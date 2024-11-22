Gleyber Torres Landing Spots: 3 teams likely to pursue Yankees 2x All-Star infielder

It will be interesting to see how the offseason unfolds for former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres. Even though he was still productive at the plate for the Bronx Bombers in 2024, his defensive woes were detrimental to the club. Through 154 games, Torres led the MLB with 18 defensive errors. Any club looking to sign him may need to have a plan in place.

All that being said, Torres was still solid at the plate. Last season, the second basemen posted a .257 batting average with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. Torres is only 27 years old, so despite his struggles, he is young enough to potentially rediscover the superstar form he showed earlier in his career.

He should draw plenty of interest from clubs in free agency. While he may need to settle on a shorter-term contract, he should have no issue finding a new team. The only question will be how much and how long he will sign for.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Gleyber Torres in free agency

#1 - Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays could be an intriguing landing spot for Torres. Not only does the club have a number of solid players looking to bounce back in 2025, but they also need increased production in the infield.

Although Torres' defensive issues may leave much to be desired, his offensive skills could help a Blue Jays team that struggled to put up runs last season.

#2 - Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins could be another team that could pursue Gleyber Torres. The Marlins have been linked to Torres for a few years now, with the Yankees reportedly interested in acquiring some of their pitchers in a deal. Well, now Miami could bring him in without sacrificing one of their quality arms.

Last season, the Marlins saw promising growth from some of their top young infielders, such as Connor Norby and Xavier Edwards, so the team could get creative with Torres on defense. Like the Blue Jays, the Marlins need help scoring runs, something that the two-time All-Star could help with.

#3 - Los Angeles Angels

At this point of the offseason, it may be irresponsible to rule out the Los Angeles Angels on any free agent. The rebuilding Angels have been the most active team this offseason, bringing in veterans such as Travis d'Arnaud, Jorge Soler and Kyle Hendricks.

Since the Angels look to field a competitive team next season, Gleyber Torres could be the next building block for the club. Given his age and previous success in the league, he could be a long-term piece of the Angels future. He could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Angels front office.

