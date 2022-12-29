One more before the year ends - Gleyber Torres drops iconic video with Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo amid trade rumors

New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres has seen interest from the Seattle Mariners and it is well known that the Yankees have been open to offers for Torres. Amid trade speculations, Torres posted an iconic video with Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

In the video, the Yankees stars are seen trying some killer shots with their baseball bats.

One more before the end of the year... - Gleyber Torres

Torres made his MLB debut in 2018 and was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

Will the Yankees trade Gleyber Torres?

The MLB Network suggested that the Yankees might try to move Torres for bullpen help.

Yankees Daily @YankeesDaily_ According to Joel Sherman, “The Mariners have interest in Gleyber Torres and have bullpen arms that should interest the Yankees.”



This past season, Torres hit .257 with a 31% on-base percentage, 24 home runs, and 76 RBIs. With a 115 wRC+, he recorded a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His power numbers returned to normal, with career-high hard-hit rates of 44.9% and barrel rates of 10.7%.

Caracas-Venezuela♥️ Thanks to the fans for the support, although there were not as many games as I wanted, the experience was incredible, the team, playing in my country has no explanation, a different passion, I hope to return soon. It's not goodbye, it's a see you later - Gleyber Torres🙌🏻

He had his best defensive season at second base, posting a .985 fielding percentage with nine above-average defensive runs saved.

Aaron Judge received universal approval as the 2017 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year and received second-place votes for the AL Most Valuable Player Award. In 2022, he broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old record for the league's most home runs in a season by hitting 62 of them, receiving the AL Most Valuable Player Award in the process.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @JonMorosi. Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @JonMorosi.

The Boston Red Sox selected Anthony Rizzo in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, and he went on to become one of the team's best minor-league prospects. After the 2010 campaign, he was exchanged for All-Star first baseman Adrián González along with three other prospects and sent to the San Diego Padres.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

He made his MLB debut in 2011 with San Diego. He became an All-Star player after being traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2012, playing in three straight All-Star Games from 2014 to 2016.

