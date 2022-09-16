"Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now" - Blue Jays Alek Manoah snaps back at a Twitter fan for negative stereotyping resulting in the fan closing his account

Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Alek Manoah has had enough of the casual armchair fans dictating baseball's narrative. The All-Star had a few choice words for a Twitter user that apparently made reference to MLB players' appearances and builds. Manoah was having none of it and called out the fan with his latest tweet.

A tweet by a user named Mathew (which has since been deleted) responded to a Blue Jays Twitter account post about Alejandro Kirk. The message stated: "It's cute and all, but it's also embarrassing for the sport." The tweet was in reference to a post by the Blue Jays showing Alejandro Kirk running the bases. Alek Manoah saw this as the ideal opportunity to stick up for a teammate.

MANOAH @Alek_Manoah6 What’s actually embarrassing for the sport is people that go by the name of Matthew and have never played a day in the big leagues thinking they can control the narrative and stereotypes. Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now. Or twitter.com/matthewwords/s… What’s actually embarrassing for the sport is people that go by the name of Matthew and have never played a day in the big leagues thinking they can control the narrative and stereotypes. Go ahead and tell that 8 year old kid who is 10lbs over weight that he should quit now. Or twitter.com/matthewwords/s…

Twitter arguments are nothing new, but it's always interesting when a professional player calls out a fan. The pressure of being a major league player can be overwhelming. Alek Manoah is human and obviously took offense to the tweet.

Manoah is one of the biggest players in the league. That might have been why this particular tweet hit a nerve. Per MLB, he is listed as 6'6"/285 pounds. He is definitely one of the larger pitchers in the league.

Alejandro Kirk, Manoah's teammate and catcher, is listed as 5'8"/245. Catchers are generally heavier. Kirk has been outstanding this season. He was selected to the 2022 All-Star game and has been a standout performer for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alek Manoah was selected to his first All-Star game in 2022 in his second season in the majors

In a follow-up tweet (also deleted), Mathew Ross claimed he was misinterpreted. According to him, his words were twisted to suit Manoah's narrative.

Alex @smolio05 @Alek_Manoah6 For anyone that can’t see what this guy said because he decided to try and hide his tweet @Alek_Manoah6 For anyone that can’t see what this guy said because he decided to try and hide his tweet ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/te3EzIFw8c

Baseball is one game where weight is not always a key factor. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star. Three-time World Series Champion David Ortiz is known for his power hitting and was selected to 10 All-Star games. On the pitching side, Bartolo Colon, nicknamed "Big Sexy," is one of the most respected pitchers of his era. He went on to pitch in four All-Star games and won a Cy Young.

It's admirable to see Alek Manoah speak up. Earlier this season, he had an argument with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. He even taunted Cole about meeting him in the dugout. Manoah is a guy who sticks up for his teammates.

