WATCH: Golden Globe winner Mister Ed the talking horse's sliding skills amaze Dodgers legends Sandy Koufax & Willie Davis

The Golden Globe Award-winning sitcom "Mister Ed" once left LA Dodgers legends amazed. The series is about the adventures of a talking horse called Mister Ed. In a throwback episode involving Dodgers legends Sandy Koufax and Willie Davis, the former players were left amazed by Mister Ed's baseball skills.

In one such clip, the talking horse arrives at the baseball field and takes up the challenge to face the Dodgers team, including Koufax and Davis.

Koufax took the mound to pitch to Mister Ed, who gripped the baseball bat with his teeth. The hilarity didn't stop there, as surprisingly, he took the three-time Cy Young Award winner to the cleaners and hit a towering shot that went to the end of the right field.

The right fielder who was positioned there couldn't grab the ball cleanly. On the other hand, Mister Ed started to round up the bases and was headed for the home plate to complete the inside-the-park home run.

The right fielder threw the ball to home plate, where the catcher was stationed. The frightened catcher saw the charging horse heading towards him, as was the ball. Finally, Mister Ed showcased its sliding skills and reached there in time to complete the run.

Check out the clip:

Dodgers star gets married two days after making his Spring Training debut

Earlier this offseason, the LA Dodgers inked two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a whopping 10-year, $700 million contract.

Following his Spring training debut against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Ohtani recently took to Instagram to disclose that he is married. However, he didn't reveal any details regarding his wife, apart from that she is Japanese. The news broke late at night in the United States and late afternoon (Feb. 29) in Japan on Instagram.

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my native country of Japan, who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support," Ohtani wrote in the caption.

Shohei Ohtani did well in his debut in Dodger blue as he crushed an opposite-field two-run homer, indicating what's to come this season from the reigning AL MVP.

