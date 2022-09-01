"Good outing by the pen" "We own that poverty team" - Houston Astros fans ecstatic after club sweeps Lone Star Series rivals Texas Rangers

Houston Astros fans were pleased as they continued to demonstrate why they are a serious contender for this year's World Series. They maintained their grasp on the American League’s top seed by sweeping their rivals, the Texas Rangers, in the two-game Lone Star Series.

The Astros won 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon to secure their 17th win of the month, wrapping up August. The reigning AL champions will enter September with a 84-47 record, matching their best return through 131 games.

"Bring out the brooms. Final: #Astros 5, Rangers 3" - Houston Astros

Aided by a strong bullpen showing, the Astros registered their ninth consecutive series win against the Rangers.

Relievers Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, Will Smith, and Rafael Montero combined for four scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing two baserunners. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Astros relievers boasted a 3.67 ERA for August.

The brooms came out in numbers as Houston fans celebrated a sweep against their interleague Texas rivals.

Trey Mancini’s RBI single gave the Astros an early lead before Corey Seager’s two-run homer overturned that deficit to put the Astros ahead.

Jose Altuve smashed the go-ahead two-run double against compatriot Martin Perez in the top of the second to make it 3-2 for the Astros.

Kyle Tucker singled with the bases loaded two innings later to bring home Altuve and Jeremy Pena to stretch the Astros’ lead to 5-2.

Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single reduced the deficit to 5-3, but it was nothing more than a consolation as the Astros held on for their 84th win of the season.

Houston Astros brace for Los Angeles Angels test to maintain momentum going into September

On paper, it seems like a dead-rubber tie. However, the Astros need to keep their momentum going in order to retain their top seed status in the AL.

Starting Friday, the Astros will face Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels for a three-match set in Anaheim. While the Angels have nothing left to play for this term, they have shown that they are capable of the occasional upset.

Last weekend, the Angels swept a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, a result that none of us saw coming. They also upset the Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday.

Margaret Kerlin🦅 @mgtkn 🏼 Concerned with the high heat in California this weekend. Area could see 115-119’. Hydrate and rest! Be careful!! @astros Great game!!Concerned with the high heat in California this weekend. Area could see 115-119’. Hydrate and rest! Be careful!! @astros Great game!! 👏🏼 🙌 🎉 Concerned with the high heat in California this weekend. Area could see 115-119’. Hydrate and rest! Be careful!!

The Houston Astros have a 12-game cushion at the top of the AL West, and as a result, they have some breathing space. In the best-case scenario, Houston could wrap up the division title by mid-September.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif