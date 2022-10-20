“Good riddance” “He sucked as a hitting coach” - Los Angeles Angels fans hopeful of a better 2023 following the dismissal of under-fire hitting coach Jeremy Reed

It’s been eight years since the Los Angeles Angels last made the postseason. Desperate times call for desperate measures, hence wholesale changes were pretty much guaranteed going into 2023.

Angels hitting coach Jeremy Reed won’t be returning to the franchise next year, as confirmed by MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Jeremy Reed, LA Angels hitting coach, will not be returning for the 2023 season. Established himself with veteran MVPs as well as impacted young up and comers Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh. Jeremy Reed, LA Angels hitting coach, will not be returning for the 2023 season. Established himself with veteran MVPs as well as impacted young up and comers Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh.

Reed was promoted to the Angels’ major league staff in 2018, replacing Erik Hinske as the hitting coach during the tenure of former manager Brad Ausmus.

The Los Angeles Angels finished their 2022 campaign with a 73-89 record, with their offense accumulating the most strikeouts (1,539). They also tied for 22nd in on-base plus slugging percentage (.687), ranked 24th in batting average (.233), 25th in total runs scored (623), walks (449) and RBIs (600).

Taking those numbers into account, it’s fairly easy to see why Angels fans won’t miss Reed going into next season.

Some fans even called out Mr. Heyman for his kind choice of words while reporting on Reed’s departure. They believe that Heyman’s tweet doesn’t appropriately describe the sub-par coaching behind the Angels offense during Reed’s tenure.

TexasIsBackSpecial @tegridy4all @JonHeyman Did you let Jeremy write this himself? @JonHeyman Did you let Jeremy write this himself?

Aaron Burkart @aaronburkart @JonHeyman Interesting framing of his tenure when the offense he oversaw this year led the majors in strikeout rate and posted an alarmingly low on-base percentage. @JonHeyman Interesting framing of his tenure when the offense he oversaw this year led the majors in strikeout rate and posted an alarmingly low on-base percentage.

Clayton @ClaytonnManning @JonHeyman Proof that you know nothing about baseball outside the Bronx. Dude was awful @JonHeyman Proof that you know nothing about baseball outside the Bronx. Dude was awful

Velazquez SZN 🦑 @Christi77169351 @JonHeyman Reed gone, Maddon gone, Perry making moves, trout watching eagles, shohei being harrassed by questions, fox talking about the angels during a playoff game, arte selling the team. This team different @JonHeyman Reed gone, Maddon gone, Perry making moves, trout watching eagles, shohei being harrassed by questions, fox talking about the angels during a playoff game, arte selling the team. This team different 🔥

Clayton @ClaytonnManning @JackRaclaw @JonHeyman Nah this is addition by subtraction. He sucked as a hitting coach. Look at the team stats outside of trout and Ohtani @JackRaclaw @JonHeyman Nah this is addition by subtraction. He sucked as a hitting coach. Look at the team stats outside of trout and Ohtani

San Diego Angel Fan @SanDiegoAngels @JonHeyman yeah really good having the worst 6-9 hitters in the league and the team striking out 10 times a game on average @JonHeyman yeah really good having the worst 6-9 hitters in the league and the team striking out 10 times a game on average

L.A.Seoul Guy @scottworden76 @JonHeyman @JeffFletcherOCR Glad Jeremy is gone. The hitters struck out way too often, didn’t walk, and always tried to swing for the fences. @JonHeyman @JeffFletcherOCR Glad Jeremy is gone. The hitters struck out way too often, didn’t walk, and always tried to swing for the fences.

Los Angeles Angels brace for wholesale changes this offseason

The move marks the first of what is set to be many changes to Phil Nevin’s coaching staff for next year. Nevin was hired as the Los Angeles Angels' third base coach last winter, before he was promoted to the role of interim manager in June earlier this year. On the last day of the regular season, the Angels struck the interim from his job description and made him the full-time manager on a one-year deal.

Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian had mentioned previously that they would spend the offseason carefully assessing the changes they need to make to their coaching staff. Based on the catalog of atrocious performances that the Angels have compiled this season, not a single dismissal would be unwarranted.

