“Good riddance” “He sucked as a hitting coach” - Los Angeles Angels fans hopeful of a better 2023 following the dismissal of under-fire hitting coach Jeremy Reed

It’s been eight years since the Los Angeles Angels last made the postseason. Desperate times call for desperate measures, hence wholesale changes were pretty much guaranteed going into 2023.
Angels hitting coach Jeremy Reed won’t be returning to the franchise next year, as confirmed by MLB insider Jon Heyman.
"Jeremy Reed, LA Angels hitting coach, will not be returning for the 2023 season. Established himself with veteran MVPs as well as impacted young up and comers Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh." - Jon Heyman
Reed was promoted to the Angels’ major league staff in 2018, replacing Erik Hinske as the hitting coach during the tenure of former manager Brad Ausmus.
The Los Angeles Angels finished their 2022 campaign with a 73-89 record, with their offense accumulating the most strikeouts (1,539). They also tied for 22nd in on-base plus slugging percentage (.687), ranked 24th in batting average (.233), 25th in total runs scored (623), walks (449) and RBIs (600).
Taking those numbers into account, it’s fairly easy to see why Angels fans won’t miss Reed going into next season.
Some fans even called out Mr. Heyman for his kind choice of words while reporting on Reed’s departure. They believe that Heyman’s tweet doesn’t appropriately describe the sub-par coaching behind the Angels offense during Reed’s tenure.
Los Angeles Angels brace for wholesale changes this offseason
The move marks the first of what is set to be many changes to Phil Nevin’s coaching staff for next year. Nevin was hired as the Los Angeles Angels' third base coach last winter, before he was promoted to the role of interim manager in June earlier this year. On the last day of the regular season, the Angels struck the interim from his job description and made him the full-time manager on a one-year deal.
Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian had mentioned previously that they would spend the offseason carefully assessing the changes they need to make to their coaching staff. Based on the catalog of atrocious performances that the Angels have compiled this season, not a single dismissal would be unwarranted.
For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.