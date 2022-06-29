"Gotta feel for Trout and Ohtani" "The MVPs that'll never win a world series" - Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout showcase MVP-level skills, MLB fans call out team for poor performance despite two superstars

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in today's game, only to lose to the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox came out with a 11-4 win in the battle between the American League's underachievers.

Both teams have been touted by fans to at least reach the playoffs this year, but both have underperformed. Chicago can attribute their poor form through injuries and poor coaching. Los Angeles, on the other hand, has limited firepower on both sides of the ball.

Andrew Velazquez opened the scoring with a 393-foot blast in the third inning. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout followed suit and scored back-to-back dingers in the same inning.

Haise @Haise_Sas00 @MLB It’s crazy how they have arguably the best two players in the league but every single season the team struggles. Gotta feel for Trout and Ohtani @MLB It’s crazy how they have arguably the best two players in the league but every single season the team struggles. Gotta feel for Trout and Ohtani

These blasts, however, came in vain as the White Sox converted five runs in the fifth inning. After starter Chase Silseth issued three runs to Chicago, he was replaced by Oliver Ortega. The reliever then issued a home run to Luis Robert to push the White Sox' lead to two at 5-3.

FOTUS @JFeRg52 @MLB The MVPs that'll never win a world series @MLB The MVPs that'll never win a world series

The White Sox weren't done erasing Shohei Ohtani's and Mike Trout's efforts. In the top of the seventh inning, they lit up Elvis Peguero for four runs. The reliever lasted just 0.2 inning. Ohtani tried to salvage something from the game with an RBI double, but that's all the Angels could muster up.

Mission @Mission62998222 @MLB If one of them win mvp the meaning of mvp is literally pointless @MLB If one of them win mvp the meaning of mvp is literally pointless

The game finished 11-4 that pushed Chicago's record to 35-38. The Angels, meanwhile, fell to 36-41.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the unenviable MVPs

It's been an uphill battle for the duo of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Against the White Sox, Ohtani finished with a home run with two doubles and two RBIs after going 3-for-3. Trout, on the other hand, went 1-for-4 with his solo blast.

J.T. Gorski @JTGorski1 @MLB This game right here perfectly describes the angels. The two studs do their job, only to lose. Broken record @MLB This game right here perfectly describes the angels. The two studs do their job, only to lose. Broken record 😂

Their efforts still weren't enough as the team failed to back them up. The bullpen, in particular, has been disastrous for the Angels this season.

Reigning MVP Ohtani and three-time MVP Trout are punching in MVP-like numbers and are in those conversations. But besides them, no offense has been generated in the batting order. Anthony Rendon's injury didn't help the cause either as neither man is protected in the lineup.

This begs the question of how valuable the two players are to the squad and what their future plans are for the duo.

AJB @AJB857 @MLB Why so much love for a perennially losing team? @MLB Why so much love for a perennially losing team?

The expectation for the team was to at least contend with them equipped with two of the best players of this era. However, it now seems like it's nothing but a pipe dream.

The Los Angeles Angels just ended an unprecedented 14-game losing streak but up to this point, they haven't found any type of form.

Time will tell if the two MVPs will continue playing for a squad that has failed to deliver or if either move on from Anaheim in search of greener pasteurs.

