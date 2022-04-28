Contender or Pretender?: Grading Your Favorite Team's Start to the 2022 Season, featuring the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and more

Some expected powerhouse teams have struggled out of the gate. Others, like the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, have picked up right where they left off from 2021. But are the Giants for real? Who are the pretenders due to fizzle out as the season wears on? Here are your contenders and pretenders of the 2022 MLB Season.

Emilio Pagan #12 of the Minnesota Twins reacts to giving up a three-run home run

Minnesota Twins : Pretender

Sorry Twins fans, but the only reason they're on this list is because they currently lead the lackluster AL Central with an underwhelming 9-8 record. Not only are they unlikely to sustain their standing atop the division, their 9-8 record is already outperforming their hitting and pitching analytics. Enjoy being a division leader while it lasts.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates his walk-off RBI single

New York Yankees: Contender

It seems like year after year the Yankees continuously establish themselves as a formidable foe without the need to rebuild. With All-Star pitching built to withstand long playoff runs, this team is geared to threaten this postseason. But it's not just their pitching that talks.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs TONY RIZZO WAS BORN FOR YANKEE STADIUM TONY RIZZO WAS BORN FOR YANKEE STADIUM https://t.co/TpTMoy3xCG

The Yankees bats do an equal amount of talking. With the power of newly signed Anthony Rizzo from last season, the heart of the Yankees order just got scarier. You need look no further than the above tweet to see that Rizzo's picture perfect swing was destined for Yankee Stadium. As if the supporting cast of Judge, Donaldson, and Giancarlo Stanton wasn't enough power, the Yankees bolstered their home run prowess with Rizzo.

St. Louis Cardinals: Pretender

I may get flack for this pick, but outside of starters Jack Flaherty and aging Adam Wainright, the rotation is inconsistent at best. To make matters worse, they lack the hitting or pitching depth to match their superior division foe, the Millwaukee Brewers. The early glimmers of hope for St. Louis are merely fool's gold compared to Milwaukee's trio of Corbin Burnes, Eric Lauer, and Aaron Ashby on the hill.

Adam Frazier #26 celebrates with Jesse Winker

Seattle Mariners: Contender

Another contender pick I may garner controversy from is the Seattle Mariners. That's not to say one of the youngest teams in baseball is ready for a World Series title quite yet. But, make no mistake about it, this team is set to emerge as a young threat. Already showing signs of coming into their own, the Mariners have top-notch talent strewn all across their pitching and batting depth.

Seattle #Mariners Top #FantasyBaseball Prospects1. Julio Rodriguez2. Noelvi Marte3. George Kirby4. Harry Ford5. Matt Brash6. Emerson Hancock7. Zach DeLoach8. Brandon Williamson9. Gabriel Gonzalez10. Milkar Perez Seattle #Mariners Top #FantasyBaseball Prospects1. Julio Rodriguez2. Noelvi Marte3. George Kirby4. Harry Ford5. Matt Brash6. Emerson Hancock7. Zach DeLoach8. Brandon Williamson9. Gabriel Gonzalez10. Milkar Perezhttps://t.co/TUKlIND9TA

With six of their prospects in the top 100 and most succeeding in the current starting lineup, this is easily the best prospect pool in the majors. The Mariners could surprise a lot of people in 2022.

San Francisco Giants v Washington Nationals

San Francisco Giants: Contender

Everybody shrugged off the San Francisco Giants for the majority of last season until they could no longer be ignored. Nobody is making that same mistake this season, especially for a team that has again started 13-5.

What the Giants don't have in hitting, they'll make up for in pitching. If their arms don't get to you, they'll run up the scoreboard. If neither of those work, they'll small ball and base run you to death. The coaching staff's mentality is built for deep playoff runs, and the underdog Giants are out to prove last season's 107-win mark is no fluke.

