“Great googly moogly!” “Yeah that looks relaxing” - Olivia Dunne wows the internet with astonishing new gymnastics display

Olivia Dunne is in her senior year with the LSU Tigers. She's preparing for the 2024 NCAA gymnastics competition and has shared glimpses of it on Instagram.

Dunne, who boasts an immense following on Instagram, shared her preparation for the event.

"Just kicking back relaxing," she wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments section to laud the popular gymnast for her acrobatic display.

"Great Googly Moogly!!!" said one fan.

"Yeah that looks relaxing. Not," another fan said.

Here are the reactions of Dunne's followers on Instagram:

Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story

Where does Olivia Dunne's LSU rank among the top programs?

The LSU gymnast is set to participate at the Maverik Center in Utah for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, ESPN's first owned-and-operated invitational.

Oklahoma, the two-time defending national champion, enters the weekend ranked top in the country and is the favorite to win. Utah (ranked second), LSU (fifth), UCLA (12th) and Michigan State (14th) are among the other top contenders competing in the two-day event, which will feature 12 teams.

Apart from Olivia Dunne, the LSU roster also has 18-year-old freshman Konnor McClain, who planned on taking the year off to train full-time for the Olympics. Aleah Finnegan, a three-year member of the United States national team, who failed to qualify for the Olympic trials, will also compete for the Tigers.

The rankings are as follows:

Oklahoma: 197.850 Utah: 197.300 Missouri: 197.150 Alabama: 197.125 LSU: 196.975 California: 196.850 Denver: 196.850 Minnesota: 196.850 Kentucky: 196.775 Ohio State: 196.775

Where to watch the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad event?

Session 2 (Jan. 13, 4 p.m. ET), which includes Oklahoma, LSU and Utah, will air on ABC and the ACC Network. Sessions 1 (Jan. 12, 9 p.m. ET) and 3 (Jan. 13, 9 p.m. ET) of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Viewers may watch the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad for free on Fubo, which provides a free trial and carries the ESPN network. You can also watch the event on ESPN+.

