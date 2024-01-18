“WNBA needs you” - Fans stunned by Olivia Dunne's impressive dual control as she bounces two basketballs at once

Olivia Dunne is known for a lot of things. She's a top gymnast at LSU, where she continuously puts up good performances. She's also very adept at social media, being one of the most popular young people on Instagram, TikTok and many others.

There may be another skill in there that was unknown to fans for a long time: basketball. She recently shared a montage on Instagram of her most epic basketball skills, including dribbling two balls at once.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She showed her ball-handling abilities that not everyone has, as well as a jump shot, nailing a banked-in shot from long range. After seeing it, fans were impressed by her on-court abilities.

Fans were impressed with Olivia Dunne's basketball skills on display on Instagram

One said the WNBA needed her, while others said she could get on an NBA team and make an immediate impact.

Olivia Dunne has some basketball skills

This is not the first time she's shown off her skills on the basketball court. Olivia Dunne nailed a few impressive shots on the court in another recent social media share.

Olivia Dunne is good with basketball

She once shared on TikTok a montage of her impressive skills, and it had fans going wild. This is now the second time she's picked up a basketball and shown that she knows what to do with it.

Most people would love to be good at social media, good at gymnastics, or good at basketball. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is one of the rare people who has some talent in all three fields.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.