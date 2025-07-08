Guardians vs. Astros: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 8, 2025 

After a hard-fought opener at Daikin Park, the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros return for Game 2 of this midseason set, with both teams leaning on very different arms. Cleveland hands the ball to lefty Joey Cantillo, fresh off a sharp last game, while the Astros counter with Hunter Brown, one of the most dominant pitchers in the AL this year.
Add in hot bats like Jose Ramirez and Isaac Paredes, both coming off homers last night, and this matchup has all the makings of a tight, low-scoring battle with key playoff race implications.
Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Joey Cantillo (Guardians)
Cantillo heads into his second start of the season after a solid outing against the Cubs, where he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts on just 68 pitches. Across 31.2 total innings this year, the lefty owns a 3.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and an impressive 11.7 K/9.
While his control (4.8 BB/9) remains a work in progress, his ability to miss bats and limit home runs (1.4 HR/9) makes him a sneaky arm to watch tonight against Houston’s heavy-hitting lineup.
Hunter Brown (Astros)
Brown’s been one of the American League’s toughest arms this season, carrying a brilliant 1.82 ERA and razor-sharp 0.90 WHIP through 104 innings. His biggest weapon this season has been Strikeouts, with a 10.9 K/9 rate and several recent outings where he’s racked up eight-plus punchouts.
Hot Hitters
Jose Ramirez (Guardians)
Ramirez continues to be the heartbeat of Cleveland’s lineup, hitting .298 with 15 homers, 42 RBIs and 22 steals this season. He stayed hot last night against the Astros, going 2-for-5 with a double and a clutch homer.
With his ability to impact the game in every way, power, speed, and timely hitting, Ramirez remains the one bat Houston’s staff can’t afford to let beat them tonight.
Isaac Paredes (Astros)
Paredes has quietly been one of Houston’s most reliable run producers this season, batting .257 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs. He added to that total last night with a solo homer against the Guardians, continuing a solid power stretch in July.
Though he doesn’t run, his ability to drive the ball to all fields and deliver timely power makes him a dangerous middle-of-the-order threat Cleveland’s pitching can’t take lightly.
Projected Lineups
Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):
- LF Steven Kwan (L)
- RF Nolan Jones (L)
- 3B Jose Ramirez (S)
- 1B Carlos Santana (S)
- 2B Daniel Schneemann (L)
- CF Angel Martinez (S)
- C Bo Naylor (L)
- DH Jhonkensy Noel (R)
- SS Brayan Rocchio (S)
- SP: Joey Cantillo (L) - 1-0, 3.41 ERA
Houston Astros (Home Team):
- 3B Isaac Paredes (R)
- CF Jake Meyers (R)
- 2B Jose Altuve (R)
- RF Cam Smith (R)
- 1B Victor Caratini (S)
- C Yainer Diaz (R)
- LF Cooper Hummel (S)
- DH Shay Whitcomb (R)
- SS Mauricio Dubon (R)
- SP: Hunter Brown (R) - 9-3, 1.82 ERA
Injury Report
Guardians:
- Lane Thomas (foot) – 10-day IL
- Gabriel Arias (ankle) – 10-day IL
- Shane Bieber (elbow) – 60-day IL
Astros:
- Jeremy Pena (rib) – 10-day IL
- Chas McCormick (oblique) – 10-day IL
- Jake Meyers (calf) – day-to-day
- Colton Gordon (head) – day-to-day
Current Odds
- Guardians Runline (+1.5): –127
- Astros Runline (–1.5): +104
- Over 7: –121
- Under 7: –101
- Guardians Moneyline: +175
- Astros Moneyline: –217
Best Bets & Prediction
Score Prediction: Astros 5, Guardians 1
Top Bets:
- Astros Moneyline (–217) – Brown’s elite June form and Cleveland’s offensive slump make this a straightforward play.
- Under 7 Runs (–101) – Strong starting pitching and Cleveland’s recent lack of production set the stage for a low-scoring night.
Value Parlay: Astros ML + Under 7 – combines home starter dominance with a likely pitchers’ duel.