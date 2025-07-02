Guardians vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - July 2, 2025

The National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs are looking to close out the series against the Cleveland Guardians as they meet in Wrigley Field for Game 2 of their three-game fixture. The Nortsiders came away with a comfortable 5-2 victory over their visitors in the opening match, courtesy of starter Matthew Boyd's strong performance.
For Game 2, the Cubbies' coaching staff has elected to start Shota Imanaga. The Japanese star has posted a 4-2 record and 2.54 ERA across nine starts this year. On the other hand, the Guardians' Tanner Bibee will take the bump in hopes of staving off another series loss for the team. Bibee owns a 4-8 record with a 3.90 ERA this campaign.
Guardians vs. Cubs recent form and records
Although they had a troubling end to June, the Cubbies still hold the lead in the NL Central with a 50-35 record. Craig Counsell's contingent has also posted an impressive 26-15 record at home and has now grabbed the best run differential in MLB at +107.
The Guardians, on the other hand, are on a downward spiral as of late. They've won just three of their last 10 games and have lost five-straight, resulting to a 40-43 record that is three games out of the wild card spots.
Guardians vs. Cubs odds
Money Line: CLE (+143), CHC (-154)
Run Spread: CLE +1.5 (-155), CHC -1.5 (+133)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (+106), U 8.5 (-124)
Guardians vs. Cubs injuries
CLE injury report
- Sam Hentges (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Shane Bieber (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Trevor Stephan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Paul Sewald (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Will Brennan (RF): 10-day IL (forearm)
- John Means (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Andrew Walters (RP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Gabriel Arias (SS): 10-day IL (ankle)
CHC injury report
- Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)
- Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
Guardians vs. Cubs projected lineup
CLE projected lineup
- Steven Kwan (LF)
- Lane Thomas (CF)
- Jose Ramirez (3B)
- David Fry (DH)
- Carlos Santana (1B)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (RF)
- Angel Martinez (2B)
- Brayan Rocchio (SS)
- Austin Hedges (C)
- Tanner Bibee (SP, 4-8 | 3.90 ERA | 82 K)
CHC projected lineup
- Ian Happ (LF)
- Kyle Tucker (RF)
- Seiya Suzuki (DH)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)
- Dansby Swanson (SS)
- Michael Busch (1B)
- Carson Kelly (C)
- Nico Hoerner (2B)
- Matt Shaw (3B)
- Shota Imanaga (SP, 4-2 | 2.54 ERA | 37 K)
Guardians vs. Cubs picks and game prediction
With the difference in trajectory of the two squads, the Northsiders should comfortably take Game 2 and the series away from the free-falling Guardians.
Run Line: CHC -1.5 (+133)
Total Runs: U 8.5 (-124)
Prediction: CHC wins, 5-1