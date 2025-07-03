Guardians vs. Cubs: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

The Chicago Cubs have taken full control of this series, grabbing back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field. With a chance to complete the sweep in Game 3, Chicago turns to rookie Cade Horton.
Cleveland, desperate to avoid a series shutout, sends promising lefty Joey Cantillo to the mound. Expect another hard-fought, offense-heavy battle under the Chicago lights.
Guardians vs. Cubs Game 3 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Joey Cantillo (Guardians) – The lefty newcomer is off to a solid start with a 1–0 record, 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. His 1.38 WHIP shows there’s room for refinement. He has the arsenal to keep Chicago’s lineup off balance.
Cade Horton (Cubs) – As Chicago’s hot rookie, Horton is 3–2 with a 4.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 innings. In his last start, he allowed seven earned runs in four innings against the Astros, underscoring some pick-your-spots volatility.
Hot Hitters
Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)
Seiya Suzuki has been the spark plug for Chicago’s offense all season. Hitting .261 with 23 homers and 73 RBIs, he’s delivered both power and timely production in the heart of the order.
His .869 OPS reflects how often he turns good at-bats into real damage, and with his knack for delivering at Wrigley, Suzuki remains a tough out every night.
Jose Ramirez (Guardians)
When Cleveland’s lineup needs a lift, it still runs through Jose Ramirez. Batting .301 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs and an .850 OPS, he’s doing a bit of everything, hitting for average, driving the ball out and swiping 21 bases.
His mix of experience and fearless approach at the plate keeps him one of the toughest matchup problems for opposing pitchers.
Projected Lineups
Cleveland Guardians (Away Team):
- SP Joey Cantillo (L) - 1-0, 3.81 ERA
- LF Steven Kwan (L)
- DH Kyle Manzardo (L)
- 3B Jose Ramirez (S)
- 1B Carlos Santana (S)
- CF Lane Thomas (R)
- SS Daniel Schneemann (L)
- RF Nolan Jones (L)
- C Bo Naylor (L)
- 2B Angel Martinez (S)
Chicago Cubs (Home Team):
- SP Cade Horton (R) - 3-2, 4.80 ERA
- LF Ian Happ (S)
- RF Kyle Tucker (L)
- DH Seiya Suzuki (R)
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)
- SS Dansby Swanson (R)
- 1B Michael Busch (L)
- C Carson Kelly (R)
- 2B Nico Hoerner (R)
- 3B Matt Shaw (R)
Injury Report
Guardians
- Emmanuel Clase (RP) – throwing shoulder inflammation, likely return in early July
- Shane Bieber (SP) – hamstring strain, expected back mid-July
Cubs
- Shota Imanaga (SP) – foot stress reaction, out 7–10 days
- Justin Steele (SP) – elbow discomfort, likely post All-Star break
- Nico Hoerner (SS) – mild wrist soreness, day-to-day but expected to play
Current Odds
- Guardians +1.5 Runline: −168
- Cubs −1.5 Runline: +138
- Over 8.5: −112
- Under 8.5: −108
- Guardians Moneyline: +118
- Cubs Moneyline: −144
Best Bets & Prediction
Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Guardians 4
Top Bets:
- Cubs Moneyline (−144) – Wrigley's advantage and Cubs’ lineup depth should carry Horton to a win.
- Over 8.5 Runs (−112) – Both starters have room for early runs, and both lineups can swing for extra-base hits.
Value Parlay: Cubs ML + Over 8.5 – combines home trait with the expected offense for added upside.