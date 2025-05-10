Guardians vs. Phillies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks May 10, 2025

The Cleveland Guardians utterly dominated the Philadelphia Phillies at home in the opener of their three-game series, 6-0. Today, the hosts will look to build off the momentum as they try to clinch the series in Game 2.

Cleveland smacked three home runs against Philadelphia in the opening game as starter Aaron Nola surrendered four earned runs in five innings. To further burden themselves, the Phillies went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Gavin Williams earned his third win of the season for the hosts as he gave up no run with just four base hits surrendered, four walk, and eight strikeouts in a five-inning shift.

Guardians vs Phillies recent form and records

Heading into Game 2, Cleveland is currently on a three-game win streak. The team holds a 23-15 record that's good for second-best in the AL Central. They've also won eight of their last ten games and owns an impressive 12-5 win-loss card at home.

The Phillies, meanwhile, possess a 22-16 record. However, the looming issue for the squad is their 9-10 tally away from home and 9-11 card against teams over .500.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

CLE: Tanner Bibee (3-2, 4.26 ERA, 28 K), PHI: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 17.18 ERA, 6 K)

Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee has been a steady hand in Cleveland's rotation since his debut in 2023. The 26-year-old currently boasts a 3-2 record with a 4.26 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and 1.32 WHIP across seven starts.

Must-Watch Hitters

Philadelphia Phillies

Two-time All-Star Kyle Schwarber is currently tied for the MLB home run lead with Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Cal Raleigh at 12. The now-designated hitter also owns a slash line of .257/.402/.559 with an OPS of .961.

With his base on balls in Game 1 against Cleveland, Schwarber is now tied for the fifth-longest on base streak in Phillies history with 44.

Guardians vs Phillies baseball betting odds

Saturday, 5/10 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs CLE +112 +1.5, -163 O 8.5, +115 PHI -122 -1.5, +134 U 8.5, -144

Guardians vs Phillies expert picks and game prediction

Oddsmakers are favoring Phillies in Game 2 of the three-game set. However, the chances of Philly to run away with the contest is quite bleak. All-Star Ranger Suarez is scheduled to make just his second start of the year. In his first start since coming off the IL, he was pelted by the Diamondbacks with seven runs in 3.2 innings. Expect the Guardians to put stagger the rusty hurler on the mound.

Run Line: +1.5, -163

Total Runs: O 8.5, +115

Prediction: CLE wins 6-3

