Guardians vs. Rays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Aug. 25, 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays are on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game stretch. The Rays (63-67) head into the series after winning two games against the St. Louis Cardinals, snapping a four-game losing streak. They are fourth in the AL East.
The Guardians (64-65), meanwhile, are on a slippery slope of their own, with eight losses in their last nine games, derailing their postseason aspirations. In a rollercoaster of a season, they find themselves 5.0 games outside the AL Wild Card spots and are third in the AL Central.
Guardians vs. Rays Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field
Money Line: Guardians -143, Rays +121
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Rainy, 68 degrees F, 50% chance of rain, Wind 10 mph L-R
Guardians vs. Rays Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Guardians
- Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Foot),
- Ben Lively: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Andrew Walters: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Will Brennan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Sam Hentges: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Rays
- Ha-Seong Kim: 10 Day IL (Back),
- Jonathan Aranda: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Taylor Walls: 10 Day IL (Groin),
- Jonny Deluca: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Hunter Bigge: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Richie Palacios: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Stuart Fairchild: 60 Day IL (Oblique),
- Shane McClanahan: 60 Day IL (Tricep),
- Nathan Lavender: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Alex Faedo: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Manuel Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Forearm)
Lineups
Guardians
- LF Steven Kwan L
- RF D. Schneemann L
- 3B Jose Ramirez S
- DH K. Manzardo L
- C Bo Naylor L
- SS G. Arias R
- 1B C.J. Kayfus L
- 2B B. Rocchio S
- CF A. Martinez S
Rays
- LF C. Simpson L
- DH Yandy Diaz R
- 2B Brandon Lowe L
- 3B J. Caminero R
- RF Josh Lowe L
- CF Jake Mangum S
- C H. Feduccia L
- SS C. Williams R
- 1B Bob Seymour L
Guardians vs. Rays Game 1: Expert picks and Prediction
Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.62 ERA) will be on the mound for Cleveland, while Tampa Bay's Ian Seymour (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will be their starter. Bibbe will hope for a return to form, having earned 18 runs over his last five starts. Seymour is expected to act as an opener, getting a few innings in before the rest of the bullpen takes charge.
The lineups are unevenly matched, with the Rays the eighth-best in the league with a .251 average despite their poor record, while the Guardians are the last with a .223 average.
The Rays' Junior Caminero heads into the game having hit a grand slam on Sunday. Jose Ramirez continues to lead all batting all major metrics for the Guardians.
Prediction: Guardians 5, Rays 4
Picks: Guardians ML (-143), Over 8.0 runs