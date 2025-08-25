Guardians vs. Rays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Aug. 25, 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays are on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game stretch. The Rays (63-67) head into the series after winning two games against the St. Louis Cardinals, snapping a four-game losing streak. They are fourth in the AL East.

Ad

The Guardians (64-65), meanwhile, are on a slippery slope of their own, with eight losses in their last nine games, derailing their postseason aspirations. In a rollercoaster of a season, they find themselves 5.0 games outside the AL Wild Card spots and are third in the AL Central.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Guardians vs. Rays Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field

Money Line: Guardians -143, Rays +121

Ad

Trending

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: Rainy, 68 degrees F, 50% chance of rain, Wind 10 mph L-R

Guardians vs. Rays Game 1: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Guardians

Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Foot),

Ben Lively: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Andrew Walters: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Will Brennan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Sam Hentges: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Rays

Ha-Seong Kim: 10 Day IL (Back),

Jonathan Aranda: 10 Day IL (Wrist),

Taylor Walls: 10 Day IL (Groin),

Jonny Deluca: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),

Hunter Bigge: 60 Day IL (Lat),

Richie Palacios: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Stuart Fairchild: 60 Day IL (Oblique),

Shane McClanahan: 60 Day IL (Tricep),

Nathan Lavender: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Alex Faedo: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Manuel Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Ad

Lineups

Guardians

LF Steven Kwan L RF D. Schneemann L 3B Jose Ramirez S DH K. Manzardo L C Bo Naylor L SS G. Arias R 1B C.J. Kayfus L 2B B. Rocchio S CF A. Martinez S

Rays

LF C. Simpson L DH Yandy Diaz R 2B Brandon Lowe L 3B J. Caminero R RF Josh Lowe L CF Jake Mangum S C H. Feduccia L SS C. Williams R 1B Bob Seymour L

Guardians vs. Rays Game 1: Expert picks and Prediction

Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.62 ERA) will be on the mound for Cleveland, while Tampa Bay's Ian Seymour (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will be their starter. Bibbe will hope for a return to form, having earned 18 runs over his last five starts. Seymour is expected to act as an opener, getting a few innings in before the rest of the bullpen takes charge.

Ad

The lineups are unevenly matched, with the Rays the eighth-best in the league with a .251 average despite their poor record, while the Guardians are the last with a .223 average.

The Rays' Junior Caminero heads into the game having hit a grand slam on Sunday. Jose Ramirez continues to lead all batting all major metrics for the Guardians.

Prediction: Guardians 5, Rays 4

Picks: Guardians ML (-143), Over 8.0 runs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More