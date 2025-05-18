Guardians vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

The Cincinnati Reds have found some form, winning three consecutive games to improve to a 23-24 record. They are 4.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in second spot in the National League Central.

Guardians vs. Reds recent form and records

The Cleveland Guardians lost consecutive games against the Reds and head into Sunday's series finale in hopes of avoiding a sweep. They are 25-20 for the season and are third in the American League Central, with league leaders Detroit Tigers setting the pace for the rest of the teams.

The Guardians have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, identical to their hosts the Reds. Cleveland is 0.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and will hope to close in with a win on Sunday.

Guardians vs. Reds prediction

The Reds will have Andrew Abbott on the mound for Sunday's game. The Reds starter is spotless this season with a 2-0 and a 2.10 ERA. He will be up against the Guardians' Luis Ortiz.

Although Ortiz has been shaky at times for Cleveland, the right-handed pitcher had the best start of the season in his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He held the Phillies to just one run over six innings, striking out nine hitters. However, it went in vain as the Phillies won 3-0 with Ortiz's record declining to 2-4 for the season. The Guardians are expected to avoid a series sweep with Ortiz on the mound.

Prediction: Cleveland Guardians 5, Cincinnati Reds 3

Guardians vs. Reds odds

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians +106, Cincinnati Reds -126

Run Spread: Guardians (-195), Reds (+159)

Total Runs: Over 9 runs (-111), Under 9 (-109)

Guardians vs. Reds injuries

Cleveland Guardians injuries

Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Wrist)

Edward Lively: 15 Day IL (Forearm)

Paul Sewald: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Shane Bieber: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Erik Sabrowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Trevor Stephan: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

David Fry: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Cincinnati Reds injuries

Noelvi Marte: 10 Day IL (Side)

Jake Fraley: 10 Day IL (Calf)

Jeimer Candelario: 10 Day IL (Back)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10 Day IL (Back)

Samuel Moll: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Carson Spiers: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Guardians vs. Reds picks

The Gurardians are expected to avoid a series sweep by winning the final game of the series at Great American Ball Park on Sunday. Keep in mind the Guardians when making the picks.

Money Line: Guardians (+106)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-111)

Run Spread: Guardians (-195)

