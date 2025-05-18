  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Guardians vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

Guardians vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 18, 2025 14:11 GMT
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds - Source: Imagn
Guardians vs. Reds: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Reds have found some form, winning three consecutive games to improve to a 23-24 record. They are 4.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in second spot in the National League Central.

Ad

Guardians vs. Reds recent form and records

The Cleveland Guardians lost consecutive games against the Reds and head into Sunday's series finale in hopes of avoiding a sweep. They are 25-20 for the season and are third in the American League Central, with league leaders Detroit Tigers setting the pace for the rest of the teams.

The Guardians have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, identical to their hosts the Reds. Cleveland is 0.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and will hope to close in with a win on Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Guardians vs. Reds prediction

The Reds will have Andrew Abbott on the mound for Sunday's game. The Reds starter is spotless this season with a 2-0 and a 2.10 ERA. He will be up against the Guardians' Luis Ortiz.

Although Ortiz has been shaky at times for Cleveland, the right-handed pitcher had the best start of the season in his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He held the Phillies to just one run over six innings, striking out nine hitters. However, it went in vain as the Phillies won 3-0 with Ortiz's record declining to 2-4 for the season. The Guardians are expected to avoid a series sweep with Ortiz on the mound.

Ad

Prediction: Cleveland Guardians 5, Cincinnati Reds 3

Guardians vs. Reds odds

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians +106, Cincinnati Reds -126

Run Spread: Guardians (-195), Reds (+159)

Total Runs: Over 9 runs (-111), Under 9 (-109)

Guardians vs. Reds injuries

Cleveland Guardians injuries

Lane Thomas: 10 Day IL (Wrist)

Edward Lively: 15 Day IL (Forearm)

Paul Sewald: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Shane Bieber: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Erik Sabrowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

John Means: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Ad

Trevor Stephan: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

David Fry: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Cincinnati Reds injuries

Noelvi Marte: 10 Day IL (Side)

Jake Fraley: 10 Day IL (Calf)

Jeimer Candelario: 10 Day IL (Back)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10 Day IL (Back)

Samuel Moll: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Carson Spiers: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Guardians vs. Reds picks

The Gurardians are expected to avoid a series sweep by winning the final game of the series at Great American Ball Park on Sunday. Keep in mind the Guardians when making the picks.

Ad

Money Line: Guardians (+106)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-111)

Run Spread: Guardians (-195)

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications