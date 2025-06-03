Guardians vs Yankees: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 3, 2025

The Yankees welcome the Guardians for a three-game set starting on Tuesday. Aaron Boone's men are looking to bounce back after they were utterly dominated in the World Series rematch against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. This time around, they will have a home field advantage in the rematch of last year's NLCS against Cleveland.

Despite an injury to closer Luke Weaver, manager Aaron Boone will have the services of reliever Fernando Cruz and Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the upcoming series. Both player have had long lay offs due to injury with Chisholm having missed the entire month of May due to an oblique injury.

Guardians vs. Yankees recent form and records

The Bombers sit atop the AL East rankings at 36-22. The team has won seven of its last 10 fixtures and has an impresive 18-9 record at home. In their past 10 meetings against the Guardians, they've won seven contests, including the ones in the aforementioned American League Championship Series.

Cleveland, meanwhile, owns a 32-26 record and has quietly built itself up for another postseason push. They are the second-seeded team in the AL Central at the moment, just behind the Tigers who hold the best record across MLB.

Guardians vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: CLE (+169), NYY (-200)

Run Spread: CLE +1.5 (-126), NYY -1.5 (+106)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (-117), U 7.5 (-101)

Guardians vs. Yankees injuries

CLE injury report

Sam Hentges (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Paul Sewald (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)

Lane Thomas (CF): 10-day IL (foot)

Will Brennan (RF): 10-day IL (forearm)

John Means (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

NYY injury report

Luke Weaver (RP): Out (hamstring)

Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (elbows)

Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)

J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)

Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Guardians vs. Yankees projected lineup

CLE projected lineup

Steven Kwan (LF)

Angel Martinez (CF)

Jose Ramirez (DH)

Carlos Santana (1B)

Gabriel Arias (SS)

Jhonkensy Noel (RF)

Will Wilson (3B)

Daniel Schneemann (2B)

Austin Hedges (C)

Tanner Bibee (SP, 4-5 | 3.86 ERA | 50 K)

NYY projected lineup

Trent Grisham (CF)

Aaron Judge (RF)

Cody Bellinger (LF)

Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

Jasson Dominguez (DH)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)

Anthony Volpe (SS)

Austin Wells (C)

DJ LeMahieu (2B)

Carlos Rodon (SP, 7-3 | 2.60 ERA | 90 K)

Guardians vs. Yankees and game prediction

A pitching duel could ensue as the Yankees are slated to start Carlos Rodon opposite the Guardians' Tanner Bibee. Given New York's firepower, they should comfortably take the game. However, it would be interesting to see how closer Devin Williams will fare if the game comes to a save situation after being removed from the role since the last week of May.

Run Line: NYY -1.5, +106

Total Runs: U 7.5, -101

Prediction: NYY wins, 5-2

