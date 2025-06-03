3 key challenges for the Yankees with Luke Weaver’s IL stint

The Yankees are faced with tough choices and challenges once more as closer Luke Weaver has gone down with an injury. Weaver incurred a muscle strain while warming up in the bullpen during the Bombers' 7-3 win over the Dodgers on Sunday night. The 31-year-old could miss four to six weeks of action due to the injury he sustained.
Originally slated to be a set-up man for newly acquired closer Devin Williams, Weaver was re-deployed as the main closer as the former has yet to find his footing in New York. Before going down with the injury, Weaver posted eight saves with a 1.05 ERA and 24 strikeouts across 25 2/3 innings.
With Weaver's absence being inevitable, New York is now faced with several hurdles as they navigate through to the All-Star break.
Three key challenges for the Yankees in Luke Weaver's absence
1) Devin Williams' inconsistency
With Weaver on the shelf, Yankees manager Aaron Boone faces a dillemma if he sould recall Devin Williams to the closer's role. Williams, who was a two-time National League Reliever of the Year, has been all but decent since his arrival at the Bronx.
The All-Star reliever has a 6.23 ERA, five saves and 28 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. On a brighter note, Williams has flourished as the set-up man to Weaver having recorded two wins and a sub-3.00 ERA since being replaced in the high-leverage spot.
2) Lack of capable options
If Boone lets Williams thrive in the set-up role, he will ultimately be left with Mark Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz. Both relievers have recorded two saves each for the Yankees this season. But the bigger question is if they can step-up in high-leverage situations.
Leiter, who's a legacy Yankee, as his father played for the team, holds a 3-3 record with a 3.70 ERA and two saves in 24 1/3 innings. Leiter has been notorious for blowing save opportunities throughout his career having converted nine out of 22 chances.
Cruz, meanwhile, fares better in ERA compared to Leiter at 2.66. The Puerto Rican reliever has also recorded 35 strikeouts with two saves across 23 2/3 innings. However, just like Leiter, he has yet to impress in his MLB stint when it comes to saving games, as he's just 2-out-of-7 in save opportunities.
3) Difficulty of schedule
As Weaver is projected to miss time until the All-Star break, the Yankees find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to the teams they're about to face. In a rematch of last year's ALCS, the Yankees face the Guardians on Wednesday, followed by their arch-rivals Red Sox and the postseason-contending Royals in the following series.
After a short-spell of easier trips against inferior teams, the Yankees open July against the Blue Jays, followed by a Subway Series showdown with the Mets, and a three-game set against the AL West-leading Mariners. Finally, they will square off against the high-octane Cubs squad just before the All-Star break.