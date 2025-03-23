Yankees reliever Luke Weaver reveals how Yoshinobu Yamamoto inspired his newest pitching arsenal

New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver, who made some major changes to his delivery last year, revealed that he modeled it after Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Having been claimed off waivers by the Yankees in 2023, Weaver revived his career as a reliever in 2024 and found huge success in his new role. As he gears up for his second season in New York, Weaver has credited Yamamoto for inspiring the change in his pitching arsenal.

In an interview on Foul Territory, Weaver shed light on how he used Yoshinobu Yamamoto as a template for his new delivery:

"I didn't model it after him (Yoshinobu Yamamoto). I just used him as a template to understand more about what that was going to give me. I kind of did it by mistake.

"The leg kick was garbage. The point was to eliminate and keep it simple. And find a way to allow my upper body to move and create the speed and consistency. Because that's how I move as a pitcher, right? So I think it was identifying the dead weight, pun intended really, and just pushing it to the side and finding a way to be consistent."

With his new pitching arsenal, Luke Weaver recorded a 2.89 ERA in 62 games for the Yankees last season. He saved three wins in the ALDS and pitched two scoreless innings in Game 5 of the ALCS to help them to the World Series.

Luke Weaver started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016 as one of the top prospects in the league but was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

However, he struggled in Arizona and was ultimately traded to the Kansas City Roylas in 2022. The following year, the pitcher bounced between clubs before being picked off waivers by the Yankees in September 2023.

Weaver started the 2024 season as reliever for the Yankees and also changed his delivery. He eliminated the leg kick from his delivery and enjoyed good results, finishing as the Yankees closer in their postseason run to the World Series.

Yankees pitching coach not bothered by Luke Weaver's velocity dip in Spring Training

After a stellar end to the 2024 MLB season with the New York Yankees, Luke Weaver has shown a marked dip in velocity in this year's Spring Training.

Speaking on the issue, pitching coach Matt Blake isn't too concerned about it right now, saying (via Pinstripes Nation):

"If this lasts into regular season, then it's something to watch. But Weaver isn't the kind of pitcher who needs to throw 98 to be effective."

Weaver proved to be a pivotal piece in the bullpen last year, recording his best season and growing in strength late into the season.

The Yankees will hope to see similar numbers from him this year and aren't too worried about his velocity right now.

