"Gut wrenching" "Just not going the Jays' way right now" - Toronto Blue Jays fans in disbelief after error in the outfield results in a home run for Seattle Mariners

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gave the Seattle Mariners a home run
Nathan Borkowski
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jul 08, 2022 09:39 AM IST

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. attempted a leaping catch against the Seattle Mariners that resulted in disaster instead of an out. The ball was in his glove perfectly before slipping out, and without his intereference it would not have gone over the fence.

This is a play that needs to be seen to be believed, so here it is, posted to Twitter by Daniel Kramer.

One of the most bizarre homers you'll see -- Dylan Moore leaves the yard, but only thanks to an assist from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. https://t.co/uTuaK4kI3s

This is a once-in-a-season kind of play and Toronto Blue Jays fans could hardly grasp it. The play essentially gave the Seattle Mariners a free run.

@DKramer_ Gut wrenching

The Blue Jays have been among the best in the MLB this season, but this game is not going their way. The Seattle Mariners would go on to extend their lead after this error.

Just not going the Jays' way right now...😬 twitter.com/DKramer_/statu…

This is a play that will live on forever in the history of the MLB, purely because of its absurdity.

The Seattle Mariners were gifted a home run by the Toronto Blue Jays in one of the craziest plays of the season

Dylan Moore was the recipient of the home run error
This is one of the strangest plays seen in a long time and it is almost without peer. It is, however, similar to a play from Jose Conseco while with the Texas Rangers, which many fans were quick to point out.

@DKramer_ Jose Canseco says hold my beer!! https://t.co/W9VZ0WLidx

This could come as a blow to the confidence of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who is a finalist for the upcoming All-Star game.

@MLBHRVideos Seriously what a idiot. Standing there smiling about it?

Smiling is about all the outfielder could have done in the aftermath of a play like that. Laughing at the ridiculousness of it is the only way to handle it. Hopefully it won't get him down, but if it does, fans are already brainstorming ways to cheer him up.

This was one of the dumbest home runs I’ve ever seen. Can we send a gift basket to Gurriel or something? twitter.com/dkramer_/statu…

The Seattle Mariners fanbase is quite well adjusted to chaos and believes that a play like this is a good omen for the future.

Mariners chaos is back. Mariners to playoffs confirmed. twitter.com/dkramer_/statu…

Most Toronto Blue Jays fans were simply left stunned without explanation of how this happened. This is one of those rare moments where embracing the confusion is all that can be done.

is this for real? is life a joke? twitter.com/mlbhrvideos/st…

The bizzare play gifted the Seattle Mariners a home run and left the Toronto Blue Jays scratching their heads. It's a moment that will not soon be forgotten and a gaff that will be replayed for years on end.

