  • "Guy in the backround was a paid actor" - Fans amused by photobomber in Olivia Dunne's post from PNC Park as she watches Paul Skenes pitch

By Adrian Dorney
Modified May 25, 2024 18:45 GMT
Fans had their say as Olivia Dunne uploaded a TikTok post from a Pirates game that featured boyfriend Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes has dominated since he was called to MLB earlier this month. During his most recent start, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was in attendance.

Skenes first met Dunne at LSU, their mutual alma mater. Dunne, a competitive gymnast, has over eight million followers on TikTok. Her channel began as a platform to showcase her various routines, her popularity has since ballooned. Dunne now shares everything, from moments with friends to everyday activities.

Dunne was in attendance in Skenes' most recent start against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. During play, she posted a trademark lip-sync video on her TikTok that was unexpectedly photobombed by a fan in the background. The gymnast's followers responded to the video.

TikTok/LivvyDunne
A native of New Jersey, Dunne's online celebrity status has made her one of the most widely-known people in the USA today. Dunne charges a considerable sum from endorsements and was paid a reported $50,000 last year for making a single social media post.

TikTok fans responding to Olivia Dunne&#039;s video
TikTok fans responding to Olivia Dunne's video

Dunne has been dating Skenes since last summer. In June, the 6-foot-6 pitcher was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall selection in the draft and was signed to a $9.2M bonus.

"100th pitch - 100 MPH strikeout. Make it SIX no-hit innings for Paul Skenes!" - MLB

After starting the season in Triple-A, Skenes was called up to MLB earlier this month. He made his first MLB appearance against the Chicago Cubs on May 11. Now with three career starts under his belt, the California native is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Moreover, his command of fastball has turned heads. Skenes boasts some 21 strikeouts over 16 innings on the bump this year.

Paul Skenes glows after third MLB appearance

With Olivia Dunne in the stands, Skenes went six innings on Thursday, allowing just one earned run and striking out three. In addition to his fastball, Skenes also received praise for his sinker, telling MLB.com about his use of the pitch.

"That’s kind of the M.O. of that pitch, It’s going to get ground balls, weak contact, so I was happy with it,” Skenes said.

Judging by how he is pitching, there will be plenty more games for Dunne to profile on her TikTok.

