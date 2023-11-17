Blake Snell won his second Cy Young Award with the San Diego Padres, following his AL Cy Young victory with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. Snell was awarded the accolade for his perseverance and improvement following a difficult season debut.

Snell's girlfriend, Haeley Mar, beamed with pride as he became the seventh player in MLB history to win a Cy Young in both leagues. She posted a picture of herself with Snell, in which the couple are all smiles, while in another, they both are seen sitting with friends and family and watching Snell getting the award.

"The 7th player in MLB history to ever win a Cy Young in both leagues! What an incredible blessing it has been to watch you pour your heart into this season. God is so good! I’m so proud of you, Mr. Two Time," she captioned the post.

Blake Snell enters free agency at the perfect time

Snell, who enters free agency at the ideal moment, has bigger goals in mind for this winter than just winning the Cy Young award. Ranking third on FOX Sports' list of the Top-30 free agents, he is among the best pitchers available this winter and looks certain to earn a sizable salary.

This season, Snell entered rarefied air, although it was more of a comeback for the 30-year-old ace. After putting up league-average results in his first two seasons in San Diego (15-16, 3.79 ERA), Snell began the 2023 season with an ERA above 5.00 through his first ten starts.

To honor the award, the pitcher received personalized sneakers from Haeley.

He now has some distinctive shoes to commemorate the occasion, courtesy of his girlfriend. Mar gave him personalized Air Jordan 1 Lows for each club.

