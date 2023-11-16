Blake Snell has added another prestigious accolade to his impressive career by winning the National League Cy Young Award for the 2023 season. This marks his second Cy Young Award, with his first coming in 2018 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League. Snell’s achievement makes him only the seventh player in MLB history to earn the Cy Young honor in both leagues, joining the elite company of Gaylord Perry, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer.

The 30-year-old left-hander’s outstanding performance with the San Diego Padres in 2023 secured him a landslide victory in the Cy Young voting. Snell received 28 first-place votes and two second-place votes from select members of the Baseball Writer’s Association of America, highlighting the dominant nature of his season.

Blake Snell’s statistical dominance in 2023 is evident in his impressive numbers, including a 2.25 ERA, a 6.0 bWAR, an ERA+ of 182, and a hits-per-nine-innings rate of 5.75. Despite leading the Majors in walks issued (99), Snell compensated with 234 strikeouts (second in the NL) and a remarkable .152 opponents’ batting average with runners in scoring position (best in the Majors). Notably, Snell becomes the first pitcher since Early Wynn in 1958 to win a Cy Young Award while leading the Majors in walks.

Despite struggling with walks, Blake Snell has embraced his style and taken his second Cy Young Award.

The left-hander’s ability to bounce back and refine his pitching style played a crucial role in his success. Snell admitted to trying to confrom to others’ expectationsin the past, focusing on avoiding walks. However, he ambraced his unique style and regained confidence, leading to a Cy Young-worthy season.

Snell’s achievement adds another chapter to the Padres’ Cy Young legacy, joining the ranks of Randy Jones, Gaylord Perry, Mark Davis, and Jake Peavy as Padres pitchers who have claimed the prestigious award.

Snell’s newest accolade comes one day after the news of the passing of Padres’ owner Peter Seidler, which has caused some fans to react on the Cy Young news as a way to honor his memory.

As a free agent this offseason, Snell’s remarkable performance in his walk year positions him as a highly sought-after pitcher, despite concers about his consistency over the years. the left-hander’s impressive arsenal of pitches, including a devastating changeup, has garnered praise from opponents, solidifying his status as one of the game’s premier pitchers. Whether Snell remains with the Padres or explores new opportunities, his Cy Young win undoubtedly enhances his market value and legacy in the world of baseball.