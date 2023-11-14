San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler passes away at 63, cause of death unknown

In stunning and unforeseen news, the San Diego Padres are announcing that their owner and chairman Peter Seidler has passed away. He was 63 years old and his death was a surprise. The cause of death is currently unknown, but he had been battling an illness recently. The family has asked that the cause remain private for now.

The San Diego Padres said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"With profound sadness, the Padres announce that their Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away today in San Diego. He will be dearly missed."

The baseball world will now mourn a loss that was wholly unexpected. The Padres now do not have an owner or chairman, but a community has lost an influential and monumental figure.

Padres mourn the loss of Peter Seidler

Peter Seidler's death is likely to shock the community. This is a relatively unprecedented occurrence, which leaves a team without an owner as free agency and more begin eventually.

Peter Seidler has passed away

Padres CEO Erik Greupner shared a statement on behalf of the team:

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner. Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate."

The statement went on to say that Seidler's impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will not be forgotten any time soon. They commended his generous spirit, which they believe to now be embedded in the team itself:

"Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Padres and Siedler's family and friends. The Padres are opening the park to fans who would like to come by this afternoon and pay their respects and mourn the loss.