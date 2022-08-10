MLB Hall of Famer Ivan 'Pudge" Rodriguez called up to big leagues on wedding day, marries high school sweetheart hours before MLB debut

Former MLB player Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez faced the biggest dilemma of his life when he was called up for his 1991 debut with the Texas Rangers. The biggest day of his career coincided with his wedding day.

The then minor league player Ivan and his first wife, Maribel, were about to get married in a unique fashion in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The wedding was to take place on the field between games of a doubleheader between the AA Texas League Tulsa Drillers and the Shreveport Captains. The Drillers, for whom Rodriguez caught, would hold their bats in a canopy for the bride and group to proceed under. They would then wed at home plate.

However, that fairy tale scene didn't happen.

Bobby Jones, former manager of Tulsa Drillers, called Rodriguez into his office for surprising news. Jones informed Rodriguez of his Major League Baseball debut at the eleventh hour on the afternoon of the wedding.

Per "Players' Tribune," Bobby told Ivan:

"Hey kid, I think we have a problem. You’re getting called up, so you have two choices. You can either get married here tonight, or you’re going to Chicago with the Rangers. But you can’t do both. If you’re headed to the big leagues, we’re going to have to delay the wedding.”

Ivan, who didn't expect to play in the MLB so early in his baseball career, recalls the dilemma after hearing the news.

"I was 19 when I got called up. I should’ve been happy. But it was actually a little depressing. Get this: The day they called me up I was supposed to get married on the field down in Tulsa where I was playing Double-A ball. The night before, we had done some rehearsals with all the players out on the field, and it went great."

It was Tom Grieve, the then general manager of the Texas Rangers, who played matchmaker in Ivan and Maribel's love story. Ivan was given the option to get married before leaving for Chicago or to jet to Chicago right away to take on the Chicago White Sox.

Rodriguez chose the former option.

Maribel understood the gravity of the situation and supported Ivan Rodriguez in choosing his highly-anticipated MLB debut over their themed wedding.

Maribel said:

"We were expecting it would happen any day but I was praying that it would happen after the wedding. I started to cry; tears started coming. I was happy, he had made it. It was where he wanted to go."

The next morning, before catching the 11:00 flight to Chicago, Maribel and Ivan registered at the Tulsa courthouse and were married at 8:30 a.m.

Clear about his goals, Ivan Rodriguez flew to his dreams in Chicago with his new bride by his side on the 11:00 flight.

Pudge made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers

Ivan Rodriguez- The Hall Of Famer

Finally, turning dreams into reality, Pudge made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on June 20, 1991.

Ivan played for the Texas Rangers until 2002 before joining the Florida Marlins, currently known as the Miami Marlins. Across his MLB career, he went on to become a 14-time All-Star, one-time World Series champion, and 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

