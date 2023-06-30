Hallie Bryant penned an appreciation post on Instagram for her fiancee, Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford, for his success. She portrayed her love and support for him and congratulated him on his next chapter.

"Proud of you 36🤍 You are an amazing player and an even better person," Bryant wrote. "Your mark will not soon be forgotten. I can’t wait to see where this next chapter in life takes us. It’s you and me against the world."

On July 9, Major League Baseball will hold begin its draft, coinciding with the All-Star break. The Pittsburgh Pirates will make the first selection for the sixth time in their history thanks to winning the inaugural draft lottery in the winter. Wyatt Langford is widely believed to be a top three 3 pick

Langford will likely be gone when the Minnesota Twins choose fifth.

The 21-year-old Gators outfielder, who competed in the College World Series, is ranked second or third overall among collegiate hitters in consensus rankings.

Who is Florida's, Wyatt Langford?

Wyatt Langford has established himself as one of the top players at his position. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound center fielder was named to D1Baseball's All-American team and a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist.

He had a .373 batting average, with 21 home runs, 83 runs, 57 RBIs and nine stolen bases. He had three homers in the College World Series to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. His two-run shot gave the Gators a 2-0 lead in the decisive Game 3 of the CWS finals, but LSU roared back to win the national championship 18-4.

The estimated NIL net worth of Langford is $5.84 million.

