Halloween Baseball: The greatest World Series Games played on October 31

Halloween baseball is back. The spookiest day of the year usually coincides with every baseball fan's favorite time of the year: World Series time. Although the World Series is always on in late October, there have only been four games played on the fateful night recently.

Today, on the occasion of Halloween, we are going to take a look at some of the most memorable MLB games to be played on October 31. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will seek to break their 1-1 series tie tonight.

World Series games played on Halloween

2009 World Series, Game 3. New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies

Thirteen years ago was the last time the Philadelphia Phillies played in the World Series. The defending champs were up against the New York Yankees. Like in 2022, the series was tied going into Game 3.

ESPN @espn The @Phillies are WORLD SERIES BOUND for the first time since 2009 The @Phillies are WORLD SERIES BOUND for the first time since 2009 🔔 https://t.co/qq6ZGjkDnN

"The @Phillies are WORLD SERIES BOUND for the first time since 2009" - @ ESPN

The Halloween game was postponed for nearly an hour and a half due to rain. Jayson Werth's home run helped put the Phillies up 3-0 early. However, the Yankees tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single by pitcher Andy Pettite, the first World Series RBI by a Yankees pitcher in 45 years.

The Yankees went on to score five more, Mariano Rivera, one of the then-best closers in the MLB, finished it up for the Yankees. The Yankees would win the 2009 World Series in six games for their first title since 2000.

2017 World Series, Game 6: Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers

It was the last time a game was played on Halloween night. It also marks the last time the Houston Astros won the World Series. The Astros, up 3-2 in the series, were looking to win their first World Series.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Joc Pederson smashes a three-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2017 World Series. AP Photo/Matt Slocum Joc Pederson smashes a three-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2017 World Series. AP Photo/Matt Slocum https://t.co/CbxNYk2Jny

"Joc Pederson smashes a three-run homer during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2017 World Series. AP Photo/Matt Slocum" - @ Baseball in Pics

Center fielder George Springer hit his fourth home run of the series in the third inning. That put Springer alone with former Oakland Athletics hitter Gene Tenace as the only players with four game-tying or go-ahead home runs in a World Series.

Justin Verlander allowed only three hits over six innings. However, Joc Pederson's home run off Verlander's in the seventh inning propelled the Dodgers to win, forcing a Game 7 the Astros would win.

2010 World Series, Game 4: San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers

It's difficult to imagine grizzled veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner as a rookie. However, when the 21-year old took the mound for the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of the World Series on Halloween 2010, that's exactly what he was.

"On this date in 2010, the legend of Madison Bumgarner in the World Series began." - @ Today in 2010 Giants History

Bumgarner threw eight innings of 3-hit baseball, allowing the Giants to roll over the Rangers 4-0. With fellow rookie Buster Posey behind the plate, the pair were the first pitcher-catcher battery to start a World Series game since Spec Shea and Yogi Bera 63 years before.

2015 World Series. Game 4: Kansas City Royals vs New York Mets

Halloween always seems to feature either Game 3 or 4 of a series. After Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem on Halloween, 2015 at Citi Field in Queens, the game was off.

SNY @SNYtv 6 Halloweens ago, Michael Conforto hit 2 home runs in Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.

6 Halloweens ago, Michael Conforto hit 2 home runs in Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.https://t.co/ryOer3fFnB

"6 Halloweens ago, Michael Conforto hit 2 home runs in Game 4 of the 2015 World Series." - @ SNY

A pair of home runs by rookie Tyler Conforto put the Mets up 3-2 at the end of the seventh inning.

However, the Royals rallied by virtue of RBI singles from Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez to score three in the top of the eighth to take the game 5-3. The KC Royals won the next game to secure their first World Series win in 30 years.

Poll : 0 votes