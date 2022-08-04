“Happy birthday to the most beautiful, strong, loving woman I ever meet in my life” - Frankie Montas shares a heartwarming birthday message to wife Nicholette hours before the New York Yankees trade

MLB star Frankie Montas is definitely having a superb week. The right-handed starting pitcher was recently traded to the New York Yankees from the Oakland Athletics. He celebrated his wife Nicholette’s birthday hours before the Tuesday trade deadline.

Montas posted a series of adorable family photos featuring himself, Nicholette, and their kids, Michael and Ellie. In one of the pictures, the Montas family is all smiles and clad in Athletics jerseys.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful,strong,loving woman i ever meet in my life. Thank you for always being there for me you have play one of the most important part on my baseball career you always keep on pushing me to be the best i can be love you so much my love god truly bless me with you te amo mami" - Frankie Montas

Montas also posted a sweet message for Nicholette along with the pictures.

Frankie Montas trade: New York Yankees acquired topline starter from Oakland Athletics

The Yankees acquired Montas from the Athletics in exchange for a package of prospects on Monday. Montas, 29, will be a free agent after next season and was one of the best starters on the market.

"What a ride it has been...I am so thankful for the opportunities I had here...Thank you to the A’s fans for all the love and support over the last 6 seasons...Although I will miss my teammates and being an A, I am excited for this next chapter in my career. NY here we come." - Frankie Montas

Unfortunately, Montas has been placed on the bereavement list by the Yankees. According to Lindsey Adler of "The Athletic," Montas hasn’t caught up with his new team yet because of a death in his family.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Frankie Montas is expected to meet the Yankees in St. Louis over the weekend, Aaron Boone said. Montas had a death in the family and will not be in New York today or tomorrow. Frankie Montas is expected to meet the Yankees in St. Louis over the weekend, Aaron Boone said. Montas had a death in the family and will not be in New York today or tomorrow.

"Frankie Montas is expected to meet the Yankees in St. Louis over the weekend, Aaron Boone said. Montas had a death in the family and will not be in New York today or tomorrow." - Lindsey Adler

Frankie wed Nicholette in January 2019. The couple celebrated their third anniversary this year. Montas posted a cute wedding picture on social media.

"Feliz aniversario my love!! I can’t believe it has already been a year since we got married. I can’t thank you enough for always being by my side. I’m so glad I decided to make you my wife. It has been a fun first year of marriage. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Words cannot describe how much I love you, but I’ll tell you over and over again anyway." - Frankie Montas

Montas, who is now a pitcher for the Yankees, has previously played for the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics.

Montas at Detroit Tigers v Oakland Athletics - Game Two

Frankie Montas received an MLB Player of the Week Award in 2020 and an MLB Pitcher of the Month Award in 2021.

