Harrison Bader joins forces with Pete Alonso and his wife Haley, adding star power to The Alonso Foundation event in Tampa

Harrison Bader is new to the New York Mets, but he's already out supporting a teammate's charitable endeavors. The center fielder was spotted in attendance at Pete Alonso's event in Tampa Bay. Bader is a brand new teammate of Alonso's, but he's already supporting the good work that Alonso and his wife do with The Alonso Foundation.

Bader has bounced around in the past couple of years, and he signed with the New York Mets in free agency. It's his fourth team since 2022, but he's wasting no time getting involved and being a strong teammate.

Pete Alonso and wife Haley have key charity

The Alonso Foundation is a charity that strives to partner with educators, legislators and stakeholders at the state and local level to create better rules and protect youth against bullying of all types.

Pete Alonso and his wife run The Alonso Foundation

Pete Alonso and his wife Haley said via their website that their donations in 2019, Alonso's rookie season, made such an impact that they decided to get involved themselves:

"We knew from that moment that one of our life missions would be to build a foundation that creates lasting change in the world. We want this foundation to be about more than just us. We want to speak up for those who can’t and create lasting change in the world."

They've seen tons of support since then, with Harrison Bader, who recently penned farewell to his former squad and hello to his new one, being the latest teammate to show up in support of the star first baseman.

Past groups that the Alonso Foundation has worked with include Dream Youth Charter School, Polar Bears International, More Than Baseball, Graham Windham and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Fans can head to their website to get involved, and they can join Bader and the rest of the Mets who've helped Alonso make an impact in an area of need.

