"I am here to prove it. Let's go Mets" - Harrison Bader thanks Yankees organization, hypes Mets fans for 2024 season

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader bid farewell to the New York Yankees and embraced the excitement of joining the New York Mets for the upcoming 2024 season. The post featured a video montage of Bader’s time with the Yankees, expressing gratitude to the organization and its fans for making his stint in pinstripes meaningful for him and his family.

Bader, a Bronxville native, acknowledged the significance of being a New York kid playing baseball and emphasized the inherent chip on the shoulder that comes with it. He also encouraged young players from New York to use their hometown pride as motivation on the field.

The outfielder, who recently inked a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the New York Mets, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to play after moving across town to Queens. Bader’s caption resonated with a determination to prove himself in the upcoming season:

"I am here to prove it. LET’S GO METS."

A look into Harrison Bader’s contract with New York Mets

The Mets officially signed Bader to address their outfield needs, and team President of Baseball Operations David Sterans praised the addition, highlighting Bader’s exceptional defensive skills and versatility. Bader, known for his Gold Glove-winning prowess in center field, is expected to bring his elite defense and speed to the Mets, becoming a crucial part of the outfield lineup.

Despite Bader’s offensive struggles in the previous season with the New York Yankees, hitting .232/.274/.348, the Mets are confident in his ability to contribute in various ways, especially with his track record of defensive excellence. With Bader likely taking the center field position, the Mets’ outfield configuration will see Brandon Nimmo in left field and, depending on health, Starling Marte in right.

The signing of Bader fills a crucial spot in the Mets‘ roster and allows the team to focus on addressing other needs, including starting pitching, late-innings relief help and possibly a designated hitter. As the Mets gear up for the 2024 MLB season, Bader’s arrival has injected a new level of excitement among fans, eager to see the dynamic outfielder make his mark in Queens.

