"There are a lot of organizations that are not like the New York Yankees" - Harrison Bader says it feels good to wake up every day as a Yankee after powering club's crucial win against Cleveland Guardians

Oct 17, 2022
Harrison Bader is loving life as a Yankee after playing an important role in the Game 4 win

Yankees star Harrison Bader has admitted to loving life in New York after helping the club to a Game 4 win against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.

In the post-match conference, Bader spoke about his performance while opening up at the start of his Yankees career. He said:

"There are a lot of organizations that are not like the New York Yankees. What I mean by that is just the standard that the players hold themselves to day in and day out, the staff that’s surrounding the players -- it is just such a winning culture, a winning mentality. The fans, the level of expectation they have is high, and I wouldn’t want it any other way."
Bader joined Bernie Williams and Mickey Mantle as the only New York Yankees' center fielders with three homers in a single postseason. He was traded to his hometown team in August, after 5 splendid seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Though it looks like Bader has settled in nicely with the franchise, there is still a long way to go as the Yankees return to New York for the deciding Game 5 against the Guardians, with a potential meeting with the Houston Astros in the making.

Harrison Bader earns praise from teammate Gerrit Cole after Game 4 win

Bader and Cole played important roles in the potential elimination clash for the Yankees, beating the Guardians 4-2 in Cleveland. However, Cole heaped praise on the 28-year-old terming him as an 'impact player. He said:

“He’s electric, reall. Impact player. He’s got moxie, baseball awareness, gets after the ball on defense. [I have] a lot of good things to say about that guy. And yeah, he’s having a really good series so far. It’s obviously been fun to watch.”
Harrison Bader is the first Yankee with three or more homers in a single postseason series since Giancarlo Stanton
Harrison Bader is the first Yankee with three or more homers in a single postseason series since Giancarlo Stanton

Bader is currently impressing after missing a handful of games due to a lingering foot infection since July. However, with three homers in the ALDS, he has proved to be a key asset for the Yankees team, who are coming off the back of their first AL East division title since 2019. Game 5 will be crucial in seeing the Yankees proceed in the post-season, but Harrison Bader and the Yankees will have their work massively cut out.

