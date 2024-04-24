"He can make the best breakfast" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reveals the one dish Rangers star can whip up like a pro

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager knows his way around on the field and as per the latest Instagram story of his wife, Madisyn, it seems he does well in the kitchen too.

On Tuesday, Madisyn shared a picture of a breakfast dish named Sammy, which she mentioned was prepared by Seager.

"one thing about core... he can make the best breakfast sammy," she wrote in the caption.

The couple, who knew each other from high school, were engaged in Dec. 2019 and a year later, they tied the knot on Dec. 5, 2020.

Sara Fried, celebrity wedding planner and owner of Fête Nashville Luxury Weddings, arranged the ceremony and reception at Saddle Woods Farm for Seager and Van Ham.

It was a one-of-a-kind wedding, given that it took place during the COVID-19 year. Proper precautions and measures were in place to avoid any spreading. Moreover, the guests who attended the wedding were also required to sign waivers, saying they hadn't had any contact with anyone in the last 14 days, according to People.

Madisyn feels proud of Corey Seager's hard work to get back on diamond after surgery

Earlier this year, ahead of spring training, Corey Seager underwent a sports hernia operation in January. He is reported to have sustained this injury in last year's championship run.

While initially it was thought that the off-season would be enough to recover, he was still struggling, resulting in him taking the surgery route.

This meant that Seager had to miss seven weeks post-surgery for recovery, resulting in his making his spring training debut on March 23.

Madisyn, who knew what Corey had to go through to get back on the plate, embraced the moment with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"First and last spring training game for my guy!! So proud of how hard you've worked and grinded to get back healthy and on the field 7.5 weeks post sports hernia surgery!! You are incredible!!!!" Madisyn wrote.

Corey Seager has played 21 out of the team's 24 games so far. He is batting .262, compiling 22 hits, six RBIs, 10 walks and one home run.

