In the world of baseball, the debate over who should win the MVP Award has always been a heated topic. Despite Ohtani's impressive dual skill as a pitcher and a batter, Tyler Wade, an Angels utility player, was convinced that Judge should win the MVP award.

Tyler Wade, who was Ohtani’s LA Angels teammate, did not hold back from praising Judge’s MVP victory.

“I’m not trying to be biased, but when you’re breaking records like that and leading the team to a division title, and he was chasing the Triple Crown for a little bit, too.

"I don’t think we’re going to see a year like that for quite some time. I think the writers got it right in the end. [Judge is] more deserving of it than anybody, on and off the field,” said Wade during an interview, according to the book 62 by Bryan Hoch.

To understand Wade’s point, we must look deep into the game. Aaron Judge, who is a brilliant Yankees outfielder, had one of the best MLB seasons in history. He broke a six-decade-long American League record by hitting 62 home runs in a single season. Also in that season, Judge led the league in many categories, such as runs scored and on-base percentage.

On the other hand, Shohei showed his unique abilities, both in batting and in pitching. He became the first player in the MLB history to qualify for the batting and pitching titles in the same season. But, still, Wade chose to praise Judge because he believed that Judge was consistent throughout the season.

The 2022 MVP race will be remembered for its close competition. Tyler Wade's support brought clarity and showed how crucial a player's contribution to success is.

Judge returns to the field this weekend

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge might be back on the field this weekend. He could rejoin the Yankees lineup on Saturday after suffering abdominal discomfort.

The outfielder hasn't played any match since last week, but still, the Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hopeful that he will give a good performance.

Fans might see him swing this Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the main priority for Judge is to get fully healthy for the season opener on March 28.

