New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter has left a good impression on many, and even the great Wayne Gretzky recalled that he hasn't changed over the years, despite all the success.

In an interview with his company, Greatness Wins, in May 2023, Gretzki was in awe of Derek Jeter. He mentioned how Jeter has remained the same since their first meeting in 1996.

"I first met Derek back in probably 1996; he was a young man with a whole future ahead of him," Gretzky said of Jeter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He was the exact same person as a 21-year-old as he is today. Humbleness is a great trait to have. When you are a great athlete, you don't have to tell people how good you are, and they don't say too much. He is a tremendous man."

Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter are partners in a clothing brand

Greatness Wins is a clothing brand founded by Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Untuckit founder Chris Riccobono and the world-famous ballerina Misty Copeland in June 2022. Helming them are some of the 'greatest names' in their respective fields, and so the brand's name is apt by all means.

The clothing brand focuses on athletic wear, which is curated and tested by some of the 'greatest athletes.' Riccobono, the prolific e-commerce giant, talked about the market gap and why Greatness Wins is a unique and fit product for all types of athletes.

“We have a plan to cover everything from soccer to tennis to every sport out there,” Riccobono said.

“I’d heard it from athletes, that the quality is not there anymore. With huge athletic brands, the specs are all over the place. And then you have athleisure, where the quality is actually great. The problem with them is they’re not meant to work out in.” (via Fast Company).

With the guidance of Copeland, the brand will aim to launch women's apparel that is "functional, supportive, stylish, and uses high-quality, sustainable materials."

The brand prioritizes sustainability, with 98% of its basic materials being Bluesign or Oeko-Tex certified and 80% of its shorts produced from recycled materials.

“All of our products have a focus on fabric performance, sustainability, and quality first and foremost,” Derek Jeter said.

“I only wanted to create a brand if I knew we could offer something better than what was already available to shoppers. I’m extremely involved in the design and creative direction for our products, working closely with our leadership and design teams throughout the entire process.”

The endearing partnership in Greatness Wins from industry and athletic stalwarts is likely to make the company a huge name in the near future,

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.