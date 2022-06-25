“He gets one ovation and it's boos only from there” “Hitting 3 hrs tonight” - Atlanta Braves fans react to longtime Brave Freddie Freeman returning to Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is making his return to Atlanta tonight. The Dodgers are set to play the Braves in a three-game set this weekend, starting tonight at 7:20 pm (EST).

Freeman, who spent 12 seasons in Atlanta with the Braves, is considered an all-time great. During his time with the club, Freeman hit .295 with 271 home runs. He also received five All-Stars, three Silver Slugger Awards, one Gold Glove Award, and the National League MVP Award for the 2020 season.

Freddie Freeman was also a key contributor of the Braves' magical 2021 World Series championship run. However, the Braves failed to re-sign him during the 2021 off-season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers picked him up.

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 Freddie Freeman 2021 Playoffs:

NLDS vs MIL: 1.086 OPS

NLCS vs LAD: 1.063 OPS

WS vs HOU: .996 OPS



Since moving to Los Angeles, Freeman has performed very well offensively for the team. He is currently batting over .300 with an .880 OPS. He also has 23 doubles already in just 68 games played. Freeman is on pace to have a successful season with the Dodgers this year.

Braves fans have mixed reactions about Freeman's return to Atlanta. Many believe he should have taken a pay cut to stay with the Atlanta Braves. Some, however, think the Braves should have paid him more in the first place.

Atlanta Braves fans were deeply saddened to see Freeman leave. However, they are still glad he was a longtime Brave and he was the main factor in their World Series win. Expect mixed reactions from the fans in the crowd during this game.

Fans react to Freddie Freeman's return to Atlanta

Many fans were saying that Freeman deserves at least one ovation, especially during the ring ceremony. However, they said that it should be boos after that.

Mason @Mase7o2 @MLB @FreddieFreeman5 One quick cheer for the ring ceremony then boos. Remember he tried to hold us hostage, then ended up taking less money than what we offered to join the dodgers @MLB @FreddieFreeman5 One quick cheer for the ring ceremony then boos. Remember he tried to hold us hostage, then ended up taking less money than what we offered to join the dodgers

There were also fans arguing that Freddie Freeman should not be booed at all. Freeman accomplished a lot for the Braves franchise, so it makes sense for fans to think this.

Jacob Briscoe @briscoe_jacob @MLB @FreddieFreeman5 It’s a shame that y’all hating on a guy who won us a ring @MLB @FreddieFreeman5 It’s a shame that y’all hating on a guy who won us a ring

Rustybandit @Rustybandit17 @MLB @FreddieFreeman5 If Braves fans don’t show respect to this man, we riot. @MLB @FreddieFreeman5 If Braves fans don’t show respect to this man, we riot.

Furthermore, there were fans saying that Freeman is going to show off against his former team. This is what fans were predicting of what would happen.

It is going to be interesting to see what happens during tonight's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. No matter what, fans will likely cheer when Freeman receives his World Series championship ring. However, boos might follow and last the entire game.

