"He has got a playlist with three songs" - When Alex Bregman revealed the influence of Eminem on Justin Verlander's pre-game routine 

Some athletes like to hear music while doing their pre-game routine, and three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is one of them. Back in 2019, third baseman Alex Bregman talked on his own podcast about the Houston Astros hurler and how he goes on with his things before fanning hitters once the game starts.

Bregman mentioned that he has three songs on his playlist, all from Eminem, that he loves hearing in his pre-game routine.

"Every day but game day, he's easily approachable, mmm-hmm. Game day, he comes to the field," Bregman said. "I think he's got three-song playlist. I mean, with three, uh, with a playlist with three songs on it, all Eminem because he's been in Detroit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's got, till I collapse, this is walk-ups, some classic, it's great, fired up every time. I've always learned it. So, he comes to the field, beats headphones on, three songs, and he is just pacing back and forth in front of his locker, reading a scouting report."

Bregman also mentioned that apart from his pitching day, he is approachable, but if it's his day, he doesn't give him knuckles and mess with his routine.

"He knows every hitter he faces better than they know themselves, and on game day, I am, whenever he's in the training room getting stretched out before the game, I am like debating whether or not to give him knucks before I got on the field. I don't want to mess with his routine," he added. [2:35 onwards].

Justin Verlander had a "little hiccup" delaying his timeline

The Astros hurler is going through a shoulder issue, which may jeopardize his availability on Opening Day. In an interaction with reporters last Wednesday, Justin Verlander said that he is "a couple of weeks behind" after experiencing an issue with his pitching arm.

"I'm a little bit behind schedule right now," Verlander said. "I had a little hiccup early on that's resolved itself, but I have to be really cautious with how I'm building up. I guess my body doesn't respond the same at 40 as it did at 25, so I'm a couple of weeks behind."

The season opener is still six weeks away, and it's common for pitchers, especially those of Verlander's caliber, to be on a tight schedule.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.