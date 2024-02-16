In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable moment as son Knox naps through Valentine's Day dinner on her lap

Third baseman Alex Bregman is entering the final year of his contract with the Houston Astros before he heads to free agency. Ahead of an important season, he celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox.

The couple shared glimpses of their lovely dinner on Instagram. Missing from the dinner pictures was Knox, with Reagan later sharing that her "other Valentine" slept through dinner.

"Not pictured: my other Valentine sleeping through dinner," Reagan Bregman wrote in her story.

Reagan Bregman's Instagram story

Alex Bregman and Reagan welcomed their son, Knox Samuel, on August 1, 2022.

Alex Bregman to be extended by the Astros?

After second baseman Jose Altuve was handed a five-year, $125 million contract extension, anticipation regarding Alex Bregman's extension has grown. Bregman is on a six-year, $100 million contract that ends after this season.

Just like Altuve, Bregman has only played with the Astros since making his debut in 2017. Both infielders have been part of the Astros dynasty, which has won two World Series in the last eight years.

Astros GM Dana Brown spoke about Bregman's extension and how the organization would like to retain his services. Brown mentioned that they will offer Bregman the extension at some point during the season but there is no timetable for it yet.

“There’s really not a timeline on this right now and at some point, we will make an offer,” Brown said. “I think we both respect that and that’s pretty much the conversation. Look, we love Alex, we’d love to have him here. As far as a timeline, we just don’t have it, but we will at some point make him an offer."

"We know how good he is and how good he’s been for this franchise. It would be tough to look out at third base and not see that elite defense. And so at some point we’ll circle back and have those conversations,” he added.

So Bregman will most likely be offered the extension. But it may not be as per his expectations, which could in turn result in him testing free agency.

